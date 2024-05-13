ROCK OF AGES BAND is Coming to Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Broadway's ROCK OF AGES BAND comes to Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW Saturday, October 12, 2024 at 8PM. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 17 and can be purchased online at www.bbmannpah.com, call 239-481-4849 or in person at the Box Office.

The driving, music force that rocked Broadway and millions of fans in the ground-breaking musical ROCK OF AGES…This band of Rock Star musicians and Lead singers from the original cast, electrified performances of the 5-time Tony Award nominated show for over seven years and now they are available in a thrilling concert for everyone. The only trademarked group from the original Broadway production. Registered and recognized as Broadway's Rock of Ages Band

With a serious commitment to playing great ‘80s rock hits the way they were meant to be played, these elite musicians and singers crush those songs in a concert performance that must be seen. THIS IS REAL ROCK by rock stars. THIS IS BROADWAY'S ROCK OF AGES BAND. All the members were specifically selected, from popular rock bands, to bring a renewed life to the music and hits from many of the best bands of the ‘80's, including songs by Bon Jovi, Foreigner, Journey, Whitesnake, Poison, Joan Jett, Styx, Pat Benatar, Motley Crue, Twisted Sister, Quiet Riot and many more…ALL IN ONE EXCITING PERFOMANCE! The musicians in this band have also played with or currently play with, many of these Artists. The lead singers are well-known Broadway stars who have appeared around the world in celebrated productions and deliver lead vocals with the quality and energy that brings these concerts to a whole new level.

