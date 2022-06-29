Photos: Follow The Yellow Brick Road To Broadway Palm For THE WIZARD OF OZ

There's no place like Broadway Palm this summer as The Wizard of Oz lands on the Broadway Palm stage from July 2 through August 13, 2022. One of America's most beloved films comes to life in a musical that will captivate the entire family.

The Wizard of Oz, based on the book by Frank L. Baum and the world famous 1939 film, chronicles the adventures of Dorothy, the Scarecrow, the Tin Man, the Cowardly Lion and Toto, too! Fly over the rainbow with Dorothy as she rides a twister into The Merry Old Land of Oz and learns that no matter how far our journeys take us, there's no place like home. You'll hear songs from the delightful score you know and love such as Follow the Yellow Brick Road , Somewhere Over the Rainbow and We're Off to See the Wizard.

The Wizard of Oz is directed and choreographed by Amy Marie McCleary. The cast includes Broadway Palm veterans Sarah Cammarata as Dorothy and Victor Legarreta as the Cowardly Lion who both were featured on the national and international tour in the same roles. The ensemble features local teenagers including Evan Barrero, Hannah Cruz, Rilyn Dick, Caisson Dobson, Macy Magas, and Jasmyn Sanchez.

Follow the yellow brick road to Broadway Palm for The Wizard of Oz playing July 2 through August 13, 2022. Performances are Wednesday through Sunday evenings with selected matinees. Tickets are $50 to $75 with group prices available. There is a summer special for children 18 and under, tickets are just $25 for the buffet and the show! Tickets are now on sale and can be reserved by calling (239) 278-4422, visiting BroadwayPalm.com or in person at 1380 Colonial Boulevard in Fort Myers.