Photo Flash: The Off Broadway Palm Presents The Tap-Happy DAMES AT SEA

The Off Broadway Palm Theatre presents Dames At Sea playing now through November 2, 2019. This long-running Off Broadway production that brought stardom to Bernadette Peters is a campy show based on the nostalgia of Hollywood musicals of the 30s. The New York Times called it "A Winner! A gem of a musical!" and NBC New York says "It's delightful, and doesn't take itself seriously for a minute..."

Dames at Sea is a tap dance-filled musical parody of the golden era of Hollywood musicals! Ruby heads to New York to become the next Broadway star, but after landing a job in the chorus, her dreams are almost shattered when the theatre is set for demolition. With the help of two sailors, the show is moved to their ship and when the leading lady becomes sick, Ruby has the chance to jump in and save the day! Hear Broadway Baby, Choo-Choo Honeymoon, Dames at Sea and more!

Directing Dames at Sea is the Off Broadway Palm's Artistic Director, Paul Bernier and choreography is by Amy Marie McCleary. The cast includes Broadway Palm favorites Sami Doherty as Joan, Amy Marie McCleary as Mona and Victor Legarreta as Hennessey/Captain. Also in the performance are Shannon Conboy, AJ Foggiano and Collin Yates.

If you're looking for a boatful of laughs tap on over to the Off Broadway Palm Theatre for Dames at Sea playing now through November 2, 2019. The Off Broadway Palm is an intimate 100-seat theatre, located in the main lobby of Broadway Palm. Performances are Wednesday through Sunday evenings with selected matinees. Ticket prices range from $42 to $62 with group discounts available for parties of 20 or more. Tickets are now on sale and can be reserved by calling (239) 278-4422, visiting BroadwayPalm.com or in person at 1380 Colonial Boulevard in Fort Myers.



Shannon Conboy, Amy McCleary and Sami Doherty

Collin Yates, Shannon Conboy, Sami Doherty and A.J. Foggiano

Collin Yates, Victor Legarreta and A.J. Foggiano

Victor Legarreta and Amy McCleary





