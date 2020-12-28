New Session Of Theatre Classes Starts Mid-January At The Naples Players

The Naples Players kick off a new, seasonal session of theatre and improv classes for children, teens, and adults in mid-January. Classes vary between six to eight weeks in length and are offered in a mix of online and on-site classes.

New this season is "Playing to the Camera" an interactive class for ages 9-18 that focuses on using a camera and editing software as well as the basics of acting for the camera. The class encourages students to create and critique their own content in preparation for future opportunities to submit audition tapes.

A large variety of improvisation classes are also available for both adults and children this season. Improv Classes are available both on-site and online and provide both skills-based and therapeutic benefits for those looking to connect with others and have fun doing it. Classes meet for 90-minutes once each week starting in mid-January. The Naples Players have also joined a national initiative through the Black Improv Alliance to increase the number of people of color in improv classes during 2021. Scholarships and more information are available by contacting the TNP Education Department at (239) 434-7340, Ext. 127

Additional acting workshops and skills classes also return this season for those interested in sharpening their skills. With the hopeful return of live theatre in 2021, these workshops and classes will prepare class-goers for future opportunities both on and off the stage.

All classes require pre-registration and need-based scholarship assistance is available upon request. For more information please visit NaplesPlayers.org or contact the TNP Education Department at (239) 434-7340, Ext.127