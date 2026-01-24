Florida Rep to Present THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG this Winter

🎭 NEW! Ft. Myers/Naples Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Ft. Myers/Naples & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Florida Repertory Theatre will present The Play That Goes Wrong in the Historic Arcade Theatre February 13 through March 1, with discounted previews February 10 through 12.

The Olivier Award-winning comedy by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer & Henry Shields is a hilarious hybrid of Monty Python and Sherlock Holmes. Welcome to the opening night of The Murder at Haversham Manor where things are quickly going from bad to utterly disastrous. Among the challenges are an unconscious leading lady, a corpse that can’t play dead, and actors who trip over everything (including their lines). Nevertheless, the accident-prone thespians battle against all odds to make it through to their final curtain call, with hilarious consequences.

"We’re so excited to present this fun, madcap comedy," said Greg Longenhagen, Florida Rep’s Producing Artistic Director. "This show took London and Broadway by storm, and it is one of the funniest new plays I’ve seen in a while, and Southwest Florida audiences are in for a treat. We’ve assembled a top-notch cast and creative team to bring this one to life in the Historic Arcade Theatre. I hope you’re ready to laugh!"

The ensemble cast features a variety of new and returning talent, including Florida Rep favorites Chrissy Albanese (Lucky Stiff, A Sherlock Carol, and A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder) and Nicholas Wilder (A Sherlock Carol), as well as Hannah Easton and Ethan León, members of Florida Rep’s professional acting intern company, who were also in the fan-favorite The Trial of Ebenezer Scrooge earlier this season. Making their Florida Rep debuts are New York City-based artists and regional veterans, Matt Leisy, Mat Leonard, and Jack Saunders, as well as Chicago-based artist, Kyle Patrick.

Florida Repertory Theatre is a self-producing theatre company that crafts one-of-a-kind theatrical productions expertly designed and directed by theatre professionals. Leading the creative team is director, Stephen Schellhardt, also making his Florida Rep debut. Schellhardt is a Chicago-based award-winning director and actor with more than two decades of professional theatre experience, and recently directed The Play That Goes Wrong at The Barter Theatre in Virginia. He’s joined by an expert creative team including set designer Kimberly V. Powers (Venus in Fur), costume designer Kim Griffin (The Rat Pack Lounge), lighting designer Abby May (A Sherlock Carol), sound designer Braden Downing (Always…Patsy Cline), stage manager Tom Blushi (Florida Rep debut), and ensemble member and assistant stage manager Arthur D’Alessio (Advice).

Florida Rep’s production of The Play That Goes Wrong is sponsored by Naomi Bloom, Lighthouse Wealth Management, Bob & Jane Breisch, W.E. Cross Charitable Foundation, Inc.: Arthur, Hazel, & Alicia Brisker, Directors, and Northern Trust Media Sponsor: Florida Weekly. The production is produced by special arrangement with Dramatist’s Play Service.

Single ticket prices for The Play That Goes Wrong start at $69 for regular performances from February 13 through March 1, with discounted previews February 10 – 12 starting at $51. Curtain times are 7 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and Saturdays, with 2 p.m. matinees on Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, and 8 p.m. for the opening night performance on Friday, February 13. Florida Rep's parking lot opens 2 hours before each performance and offers guests free parking across the street from the Arcade Theatre.

There will be no performances on Saturday, February 21, due to the Edison Festival of Light Parade.