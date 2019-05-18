BWW Review: LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at Broadway Palm is Delightfully Devious!

Broadway Palm's production of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS brings the darkly comedic rock musical about a hungry, singing plant to life brilliantly through a series of catchy musical numbers, fantastic acting, and so much more.

Richie Dupkin is playing Seymour until next week, at which point Will Callahan will return to the role, and I really enjoyed his portrayal. He perfectly showcased Seymour's somewhat awkward demeanor and the conflicting emotions he experiences as he tries to decide if he wants to keep feeding the bloodthirsty plant, Audrey II, in order to gain fame, fortune, and the girl he likes, Audrey. Erica Clare plays Audrey, and though she is a bit of an oblivious character at times, Clare did an excellent job bringing out the emotion and sentimentality of Audrey. I thoroughly enjoyed her interactions and duets with Dupkin's Seymour.

Chiffon, Crystal, and Ronnette are played by Victoria Morris, Cantrella Canady, and Tempestt Perrin, respectively, and they appeared in most of the musical numbers with strong vocals, fun dancing, and sometimes some very flashy costumes. These women were all incredible, and I really enjoyed them as part of the production. They also had to do several quick changes, and I applaud them for that. Victor Legarreta plays Orin Scrivello as well as several other ensemble roles, and he most definitely contributed to some of the funniest moments in the show. The ridiculousness of some characters he played and lines he said had the audience laughing many times. Justin Marriel Boyd is the voice of Audrey II while Jayar Garcia is the Audrey II puppeteer, and I have to give them major props for bringing the deadly plant to life on stage.

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS differs a bit from a typical Broadway Palm production because it is more of a satirical, dark comedy, and it's refreshing to see what is perhaps a more unconventional style of musical at Broadway Palm. Several moments are overdramatized for humor (after all, the show is about a murderous, musical plant), and this made the show very enjoyable. It was so fun and unique; it's the first time Broadway Palm has done a production of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS, and I think it was a great addition to this season. I absolutely suggest catching this entertaining botanical tale at Broadway Palm while it's playing, and remember, "Don't Feed The Plants!"

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS is playing at Broadway Palm now through June 15. Performances are Wednesday through Sunday, with select matinees. Ticket prices range from $45 to $70, with discounts for children and parties of 20 or more. Advance reservations are required, and tickets can be reserved by calling (239) 278-4422, by visiting BroadwayPalm.com, or by stopping by the box office at 1380 Colonial Boulevard in Fort Myers, FL.





