gaudanse to Perform at FUSA Dance Festival in Paris This September

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



gaudanse will join the FUSA Dance Festival in Paris this September for a week of workshops and performances at the Fondation des États-Unis. The company will perform on Friday, September 19, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are free.

For their festival appearance, gaudanse will present mamihlapinatapai, choreographed by Artistic Director Imani Gaudin. The work embodies the word’s profound meaning—“a look that without words is shared by two people who want to initiate something, but that neither will start”—through movement, gesture, and eye contact.

About FUSA

FUSA is a contemporary dance project created as a living bridge between the French and American dance scenes. Led by Althea Dance Company, based between Paris and New York, the festival fosters exchange and experimentation across cultural and aesthetic traditions. Structured as a traveling biennale alternating between France and the U.S., FUSA has been presented at venues including the Fondation des États-Unis in Paris and La MaMa Theater in New York, where gaudanse first performed in 2023.

About gaudanse

Founded in 2020 by Imani Gaudin, gaudanse (Gaudanse Inc.) is a nonprofit interdisciplinary dance production organization based in New York and New Orleans. The collective weaves together dance, performance art, music, film, culinary arts, and visual arts to create immersive, imaginative worlds. With a mission to support early career artists, gaudanse produces accessible programs, mentorship, workshops, and performances that expand creative expression and build community.

About Althea Dance Company

Althea Dance Company, founded by Théa Bautista in 2018, is based between New York and Paris. Known for its fluid, physical style that combines contemporary movement, floorwork, and expressive lines, ADC has performed in spaces such as Palais de Tokyo, La MaMa Theater, The Place Theater, and Fondation des États-Unis. The company cultivates international collaborations and broadens access to contemporary dance across disciplines and borders.