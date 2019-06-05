AN AMERICAN IN PARIS to Return to Theatre Du Chatelet Late 2019

S'wonderful news! The Broadway and West End hit An American in Paris returns to the Théâtre du Châtelet Nov. 28 through Jan. 1.

Inspired by the Academy-Award winning 1951 film, An American In Paris features music and lyrics by George and Ira Gershwin and a book by Tony nominee and Pulitzer Prize finalist Craig Lucas.

Set in the French capital in the wake of World War II, An American in Paris tells the romantic story of a young American soldier, a beautiful French girl, and an indomitable European city - each yearning for a new beginning in the aftermath of international conflict.

Before the musical premiered on Broadway, the original company had a preview run at the Théâtre du Châtelet from Dec. 10, 2014 to Jan. 4, 2015. The company, directed and choreographed by Christopher Wheeldon, opened on Broadway April 12, 2015 at the Palace Theatre, starring Robert Fairchild as Jerry Mulligan, Leanne Cope as Lise Dassin, Veanne Cox as Madame Baurel, Jill Paice as Milo Davenport, Brandon Uranowitz as Adam Hochberg, and Max von Essen as Henri Baurel. The production won two Tony Awards and received twelve Tony nominations, the most of the season.

Christopher Wheeldon returns to stage and choreograph the musical, which is embarking on an Asia Tour before returning to Paris. The current company stars Leanne Cope returning to her role as "Lise Dassin," joined by Ryan Steele reprising the role of "Jerry Mulligan" from the musical's national tour. Kristen McGarrity, the West End's "U/S Lise Dassin," will share the role with Cope.

For tickets and more information about An American in Paris, tap here.





