AN AMERICAN IN PARIS is Now Playing at Beef & Boards

An American in Paris has danced onto the Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre stage, featuring romance, breathtaking dancing, and Gershwin's timeless melodies; who could ask for anything more?

Beautifully based on the 1951 Academy Award winner for Best Picture that starred Gene Kelly and Leslie Caron, An American in Paris brings breathtaking dance and music to the stage. Jerry Mulligan, a young American soldier, is doing his best to make it as a painter in the bustling city of Paris following the end of World War II. But when Jerry meets Lise, a young Parisian dancer with her own secret, his life becomes complicated.

The City of Light's streets become a dancefloor for the music of George and Ira Gershwin, including great tunes like "I Got Rhythm," "But Not for Me," "Shall We Dance," and "'S Wonderful." Of the impressive 11 Tony Award nominations it received, An American in Paris won four, including Best Orchestrations.

Jonathan Rose, seen on the Beef & Boards stage in Hello, Dolly! (Ambrose Kemper), Phantom (Philippe de Chandon), and Man of La Mancha (Jose), returns in the lead role of Jerry Mulligan. Newcomer Sophie Aknin stars as Lise Dassin. Austin Glen Jacobs, who has performed at Beef & Boards as Flotsam in The Little Mermaid and in the ensemble of Elf, The Musical, returns as Adam Hochberg, Jerry's friend and an injured veteran.

Filled with dance as well as romance, An American in Paris is both choreographed and directed by Ron Morgan, with musical direction by Terry Woods.

An American in Paris is on stage for 47 performances through May 14 in the intimate space of Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre. Tickets range from $52.50 to $79.50 and include Chef Larry Stoops' dinner buffet and select beverages.

To purchase tickets online, visit beefandboards.com. Tickets are also available by calling the Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre Box Office at 317.872.9664 anytime between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays. Discounts are available to groups of 20 or more; contact the Group Sales Department at 317.876.0503 for more details.