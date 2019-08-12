Measure for Measure Theatre Tickets On Sale for 2019-2020 Season at Sunrise Civic Center

Tickets for Measure for Measure Theatre's 2019-2020 season are available for purchase. Measure for Measure recently announced its move to the Sunrise Civic Center, where it will present three contemporary musicals-In the Heights (Oct. 24-Nov. 10), the regional premiere of Island Song (Mar. 12-29) and Pippin (Apr. 23-May 10).

In the Heights tells the universal story of a vibrant community in Washington Heights, New York- a place where the coffee from the corner bodega is light and sweet, the windows are always open and the breeze carries the rhythm of three generations of music. With music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda and book by Quiara Alegría Hudes, In the Heights won the 2008 Tony Awards® for Best Musical, Best Score, Best Choreography and Best Orchestrations.

Island Song, a poignant, off-beat dramedy with a kinetic pop-rock score by Sam Carner

and Derek Gregor, takes us through a year in the lives of five 20- and 30-somethings sharing a city and the chain of surprising, poignant and partially random connections that bring them into each other's spheres at pivotal moments in their lives. As the city pulses around them, they all must work through their own complex relationships with ambition, distraction and the search for connection.

With music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz and book by Roger O. Hirson, Pippin tells the story of a young prince in search of the secret to true happiness and fulfillment. He seeks it in the glories of the battlefield, the temptations of the flesh and the intrigues of political power (after disposing of his father, King Charlemagne the Great). This production of Pippin will be staged with a New Orleans Voodoo aesthetic and a multi-ethnic cast.

Single general admission tickets are $38 and can be purchased at measureformeasuretheatre.com, and in person or over the phone at the Sunrise Civic Center box office. Students, industry members, military personnel and City of Sunrise residents can purchase $25 with valid ID at the door. $30 tickets are also available for groups of 10 or more, and can be purchased in person or by phone.

Subscription packages are also available, with $70 two-show passes and $96 full-season passes available for singles and $132 two-show passes and $180 full-season passes available for couples. These subscription packages can be ordered in person or by phone. For more information or to purchase your tickets, please visit measureformeasuretheatre.com or call the Sunrise Civic Center box office at (954) 747-4646. The Sunrise Civic Center is located at 10610 West Oakland Park Boulevard in Sunrise.





