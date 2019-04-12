A Classic Theatre Announces May Production MOTHERHOOD OUT LOUD

When entrusting the subject of motherhood to a dazzling collection of celebrated American writers, what results is a joyous, moving, hilarious, and altogether thrilling theatrical play. Utterly unpredictable, Motherhood Out Loud shatters traditional notions about parenthood, unveils its inherent comedy and celebrates the deeply personal truths that span and unite generations.



Motherhood Out Loud reveals with illuminating insight the humor, raw emotions and rocky roads we experience in life. A Classic Theatre presents the St. Augustine premiere of this new play, conceived by Susan R. Rose and Joan Stein, and written by Leslie Ayvazian, David Cale, Jessica Goldberg, Beth Henley, Lameece Issaq, Claire LaZebnik, Lisa Loomer, Michele Lowe, Marco Pennette, Theresa Rebeck, Luanne Rice, Annie Weisman, Cheryl L. West and Brooke Berman, under the direction of Cindy Alexander.

ACT's production will take place during the ROMANZA Festivale of the Arts with three performances on Friday and Saturday, May 10 and 11 at 7:30, and culminating on Sunday, May 11 (Mother's Day) at 2pm. The performances will be at the Lincolnville Museum & Cultural Center, 102 ML King Ave., downtown St. Augustine. Tickets are $20 and are available at https://www.aclassictheatre.org/tickets.

Reservations at 904-501-5093.





