Omni Drive-In Theatre Opens in Fayetteville

Omni Cinemas 8, located in Fayetteville, North Carolina, is making use of their large parking lot to welcome movie-goers to their drive-in theater, ABC11 reports.

The cinema, located at 3729 Sycamore Dairy Rd. in Fayetteville, has a parking lot that can hold up to 250 cars.

As an alternative to view movies, patrons are able to remain socially distant in their cars. Restrooms and concessions, however, will still be available inside.

Films being shown will include The Wizard of Oz and Purple Rain.

Read the full story HERE.

Related Articles Shows View More Fayetteville Stories

More Hot Stories For You