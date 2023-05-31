Video: Itamar Moses Talks AN AMERICAN TAIL: THE MUSICAL on KVLY's VALLEY NEWS LIVE

An American Tail the Musical will play through June 18, 2023 at CTC's UnitedHealth Group Stage in Minneapolis.

By:
Itamar Moses joined KVLY's "Valley News Live" to discuss An American Tail the Musical. 

Watch below!

In An American Tail the Musical, an army of cats forces young Fievel Mousekewitz and his family to escape from Russia by boat. When a storm at sea separates them, Fievel arrives alone in the vast city of New York. In this riveting new musical based on the beloved animated film, the steadfastly optimistic Fievel makes his way as a new immigrant, encountering friends and foes (including a few scene-stealing cockroaches!). Despite everything stacked against him, Fievel clings to his dreams of a better life and reuniting with his family. Are they Somewhere Out There?

Packed with familiar songs and characters from the film, plus some captivating new characters, expanded story, and new songs from Tony-award winner Itamar Moses and the songwriting team that brought you Diary of a Wimpy Kid the Musical, this spectacular, must-see musical is sure to be an unforgettable experience for the entire family!

An American Tail the Musical will play through June 18, 2023 at CTC's UnitedHealth Group Stage (2400 Third Avenue South Minneapolis MN 55404). Opening Night is Saturday, April 29 at 7pm. Tickets may be purchase online at childrenstheatre.org/AmericanTail or by calling the ticket office at 612.874.0400. Ticket prices start at $15.




