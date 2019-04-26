SOMETHING ROTTEN! Comes to Fargodome 5/1

Apr. 26, 2019  
SOMETHING ROTTEN! Comes to Fargodome 5/1SOMETHING ROTTEN! is playing at Fargodome on May 1, 2019 at 7:30 p.m.

SOMETHING ROTTEN! is "Broadway's big, fat hit!" (New York Post). Set in 1595, this hilarious smash tells the story of Nick and Nigel Bottom, two brothers who are desperate to write a hit play. When a local soothsayer foretells that the future of theatre involves singing, dancing and acting at the same time, Nick and Nigel set out to write the world's very first MUSICAL! With its heart on its ruffled sleeve and sequins in its soul, Something Rotten! is "The Producers + Spamalot + The Book of Mormon. Squared!" (New York Magazine).

For tickets and more information, please visit http://fargodome.com/event-page-new?e_id=186



Related Articles View More Fargo Stories   Shows



More Hot Stories For You

  • SOMETHING ROTTEN! Comes to Fargodome 5/1
  • Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre Presents MAMMA MIA!
  • Laura Osnes To Bring Solo Show Back To The Midwest
  • Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre Brings TUESDAYS WITH MORRIE to North Dakota 3/21 - 3/24!
  • Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre Presents SILVER FOLLIES 2019

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup