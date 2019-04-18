SOMETHING ROTTEN! Comes to Fargodome 5/1

SOMETHING ROTTEN! is playing at Fargodome on May 1, 2019 at 7:30 p.m.

SOMETHING ROTTEN! is "Broadway's big, fat hit!" (New York Post). Set in 1595, this hilarious smash tells the story of Nick and Nigel Bottom, two brothers who are desperate to write a hit play. When a local soothsayer foretells that the future of theatre involves singing, dancing and acting at the same time, Nick and Nigel set out to write the world's very first MUSICAL! With its heart on its ruffled sleeve and sequins in its soul, Something Rotten! is "The Producers + Spamalot + The Book of Mormon. Squared!" (New York Magazine).

For tickets and more information, please visit http://fargodome.com/event-page-new?e_id=186





