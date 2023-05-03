Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

SMALL MOUTH SOUNDSÂ is Now Playing at Theatre B

SMALL MOUTH SOUNDS by Bess Wohl is now playing at Theatre B. Performances run April 28 - May 20.

Audio Description - Sunday, May 14 at 2:00 PM

Sunday Salon Discussion - Sunday, May 14 at 4:00 PM (free and open to the public)

In the overwhelming quiet of the woods, six runaways from city life embark on a silent retreat. As these strangers confront internal demons both profound and absurd, their vows of silence collide with the achingly human need to connect. Filled with awkward humor, this strange and compassionate new play asks how we address life's biggest questions when words fail us.

Directed by Crystal Cossette Knight*

Cast:

Teacher: Monika Browne-Ecker*

Joan: Cate Ross

Judy: Lori Horvik* (also serving as the associate Artistic Director)

Alicia: Missy Teeters*

Ned: Chris Taylor

Rodney: Andrew Johnson

Jan: Jacob Hartje*

*denotes Theatre B Ensemble Member




