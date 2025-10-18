Review: MISERY at Stage West

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Misery at Stage West: Intimate Terror Done Right





Stage West’s latest production of Misery, directed by J.J. Gordon, delivers a tense and atmospheric reimagining of Stephen King’s classic psychological thriller. Performed in Stage West’s cozy 50-seat thrust-style theatre, this production transforms intimacy into intensity, placing the audience mere feet away from the unfolding nightmare.

The story, adapted by William Goldman, centers on novelist Paul Sheldon (played by Jacob Hartje), who wakes up after a car crash to find himself in the isolated home of his self-proclaimed “number one fan,” Annie Wilkes (Stacey Dohn Shenk). What begins as gratitude quickly turns to horror as Paul realizes Annie’s devotion is far more dangerous than it first appears.

Stacey Dohn Shenk commands the stage as Annie Wilkes, balancing sweetness and volatility with unnerving precision. Her mood swings feel spontaneous yet calculated, keeping both Paul and the audience perpetually on edge. Shenk’s performance captures the unsettling duality of Annie, nurturing one moment, terrifying the next, and makes her descent into madness riveting to watch.

Jacob Hartje provides a grounded and sympathetic counterpoint as Paul. Confined physically and psychologically, Hartje’s portrayal emphasizes the helplessness of a man forced to rely on his captor’s mercy. His growing desperation is palpable, and his subtle shifts from fear to defiance give the story emotional weight.

Zach Lutz, as the well-meaning local sheriff Buster, adds welcome levity and small-town charm to the tension, making his appearances feel like breaths of fresh air, albeit brief ones.

Behind the scenes, the production team deserves special recognition. Katie Link’s scenic and prop design makes remarkable use of the small space, creating a believable, claustrophobic cabin setting that feels both lived-in and menacing. The thrust stage setup allows the audience to practically feel the chill of Annie’s remote mountain home. David Wilhelmi’s lighting design skillfully heightens the suspense, shifting from warm domestic tones to stark, shadowed menace. Meanwhile, Joey Wilhelmi’s sound design, from the footsteps to the eerie hum of the storm outside, completes the illusion, immersing viewers in Paul’s isolation.

At its best, Misery thrives on tension, and this production finds that balance between psychological unease and sudden, shocking moments. The intimacy of Stage West’s space amplifies every whisper, every step, every flicker of emotion, ensuring that when the horror hits, it lands hard.

While Broadway may have struggled to translate Misery’s suspense to the stage, Stage West proves that in the right setting, and with the right creative team, King’s tale of obsession and control can be both gripping and genuinely unnerving.

Verdict: A taut, chilling night of theatre that turns Stage West’s small space into a pressure cooker of suspense. Misery is anything but miserable, it’s a masterclass in small-stage storytelling.

