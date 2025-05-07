Review: HOLES at Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The stage adaptation of Holes, based on Louis Sachar’s beloved novel, is a captivating production that expertly blends mystery, humor, and emotional resonance. With its inventive structure—interweaving multiple timelines and rich backstories—the play manages to honor the spirit of the original book while using the stage to explore its themes in vivid, imaginative ways. This is storytelling that digs deep, both literally and figuratively.

Set in the ironically barren Camp Green Lake (a lake in name only), the story centers on Stanley Yelnats, a teenager wrongly convicted of theft and sent to a juvenile detention camp where the boys are forced to dig holes “to build character.” But as the days grow longer and the holes deeper, hidden truths begin to emerge—connecting past and present in surprising, powerful ways.

A huge congrats to Anna Kann, Rick Lewis and Katie Link for their work on designing, building and painting the beautiful set.

Stanley Yelnats (Jackson Kearns-Stetz) is the heart of the production. Kearns-Stetz brings an endearing awkwardness and quiet determination to the role, capturing Stanley’s transformation from a resigned and unlucky teen into a brave, thoughtful young man. His portrayal is deeply human—rooted in kindness and quiet strength—and as his confidence grows, so too does the audience’s investment in his journey. His evolving friendship with Zero becomes the emotional anchor of the show.

Zero (Spheria Shores) is another standout, portrayed with poignant vulnerability and understated power. Though nearly silent at first, Zero’s arc is one of discovery and empowerment. Shores beautifully captures the layers of intelligence, hurt, and perseverance that define Zero. Their scenes with Stanley—particularly those centered around learning to read—are some of the production’s most touching and triumphant moments.

The Warden (Rikki Walter) brings a commanding presence to the stage. Cold, calculating, and oozing quiet menace, Walter’s portrayal is magnetic. Her character’s obsession with Camp Green Lake’s buried secrets is as chilling as it is compelling, and every scene she’s in simmers with tension.

Mr. Sir (Jordan Franzen) and Mr. Pendanski (Matty Oliver) provide a darkly comic counterpoint. Franzen plays Mr. Sir with a blustering bravado that’s both funny and unsettling, while Oliver’s Pendanski presents a polished exterior that hides a cruel streak—especially in his treatment of Zero. Both actors skillfully expose the twisted power dynamics that govern life at the camp.

The ensemble of boys at Camp Green Lake delivers strong, character-driven performances that bring authenticity and depth to the production:

X-Ray (Jackson Buckingham) stands out as the sly and strategic unofficial leader of the group, always scheming for advantage.

Armpit (Richard Pallay III) is a breath of fresh air, bringing warmth, empathy, and comic timing to the group dynamic.

Zigzag (Ashton Thoburn) adds tension with his erratic and volatile energy—reminding the audience that life at Camp Green Lake is anything but predictable.

Magnet (Jacob Kalvoda) injects lighthearted mischief into the mix, stealing scenes with his charm and sense of humor.

Together, the boys create a believable social microcosm, marked by shifting loyalties, resilience, and reluctant friendship. Their chemistry feels lived-in and real, forming the beating heart of the camp scenes.

Rounding out the production is an excellent supporting cast, including veterans like Josie Cass (Kate Barlow), Craig Roath (Trout Walker/Judge), Jeanie Smith-Murphy (Stanley’s Mother/Attorney General), Steve Borgen (Sheriff/Igor), and Mickey Porter (Elya/Cop). Each actor brings richness and nuance to their roles, seamlessly enhancing the story’s layered tapestry.

It’s worth noting that a few cast members are reportedly brand-new to the stage—yet you’d never know it . The entire ensemble performs with professionalism, energy, and heart, making for an impressively cohesive and engaging production.

Hats off to director Cody Rowe and the creative team for crafting a theatrical experience that’s as emotionally resonant as it is entertaining. Holes is more than just a compelling story—it’s a deeply felt, multi-generational journey that invites audiences to reflect on fate, friendship, and the power of digging deeper.



**Photo Credit to Perry Rust

Reader Reviews