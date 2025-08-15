 tracker
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Review: DO YOU WANNA DANCE? at FMCT / The Hjemkomst Center

Production runs through August 17

By: Aug. 15, 2025
Review: DO YOU WANNA DANCE? at FMCT / The Hjemkomst Center Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Do you wanna dance? That’s the question—and the irresistible invitation—being posed at FMCT right now. Running through August 17th, this lively jukebox-style musical by Mark Brymer, directed and choreographed by Patrick Kasper, is an all-out celebration of music, movement, and sheer joy.

Packed with a playlist of instantly recognizable hits—Dancing in the Street, Neutron Dance, Bust a Move, Walking on Sunshine, Boogie Wonderland, and more—the show is a non-stop party for both cast and audience.

Review: DO YOU WANNA DANCE? at FMCT / The Hjemkomst Center Image

Even before the main story begins, the pre-show sets the tone at full throttle. It opens with the dazzling tap duo Pateo (Patrick Kasper & Mateo Leslie), whose chemistry and precision are a treat to watch. I can’t believe this was my first time seeing them share the stage—it won’t be my last.

From there, husband-and-wife team Kristina & Zachary Lutz light up the stage with a playful, high-energy take on You’re the One That I Want from Grease. Then it’s back to Pateo for the clever and crowd-pleasing Pateo Rap, complete with Mateo showing off his drumming chops.

Kristina Lutz takes a spotlight moment with a soulful, heartfelt rendition of Be My Baby—originally released in 1963 by The Ronettes—before the pre-show wraps up in style. The “Blues Brothers,” portrayed by Zachary Lutz, Luke Skinner, and Josh Tappe (with a little extra Pateo flair), deliver a rollicking Soul Man that has the audience grinning from ear to ear.Review: DO YOU WANNA DANCE? at FMCT / The Hjemkomst Center Image

Once the main show kicks off, the entire ensemble comes together for a vibrant Dancing in the Street. Highlights keep coming: Your Mama Don’t Dance featuring Josh Tappe & Olivia Desing; the title number Do You Wanna Dance with Pax & Luke Skinner; and a sunny, feel-good Walking on Sunshine led by Josie Cass, Pax Skinner & Olivia Desing.

Review: DO YOU WANNA DANCE? at FMCT / The Hjemkomst Center Image

The energy never dips, with full-cast showstoppers like Shake Your Groove Thing, Boogie Wonderland, Neutron Dance, and Bust a Move ensuring the momentum stays sky-high.

If you’re looking for a performance that will have you smiling, singing along, and maybe even dancing in your seat, this is the one. It’s bright, fast-paced, and family-friendly—short enough to keep the little ones engaged, but packed with enough music and movement to leave everyone feeling uplifted.

So the only question I have is—do you wanna dance?

FMCT’s Do You Wanna Dance? isn’t just a show—it’s a party you don’t want to miss.

**Photo Credit - Perry Rust

 


Reader Reviews

To post a comment, you must register and login.


Need more Fargo Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

Videos