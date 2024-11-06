Review: ALICE BY HEART at West Fargo High School Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Alice By Heart is a stunning and heartfelt musical adaptation of Lewis Carroll’s Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland, set amidst the stark backdrop of London’s blitz during World War II. Created by Duncan Sheik, Steven Sater, and Jessie Nelson, the show weaves together whimsical surrealism with a profound exploration of loss, escapism, and the indomitable spirit of youth.

This production’s visual and musical elements are captivating. The haunting score beautifully complements the story's balance of fantasy and reality, creating a dreamlike atmosphere that invites audiences into Wonderland while grounding them in the grim truths of war. Under the skillful direction of Jason Carlson, the orchestra breathes life into the musical’s ethereal tones, meriting every round of applause they received.

At the heart of the story is Alice Spencer, portrayed with captivating charm and quiet resilience by Karli Van Vleet. Alice, a spirited teenager, clings to her beloved book Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland as an escape from the chaos around her. Van Vleet’s expressive performance makes Alice a deeply sympathetic character, and her powerful vocals shine in songs like “West of Words,” “The Key Is,” “Afternoon,” and “I've Shrunk Enough.” Alice’s journey through Wonderland becomes a poignant exploration of hope, fear, and the bittersweet process of growing up in a time of crisis.

Alice’s best friend, Alfred, is played by Isaac Dutton, who brings warmth and vulnerability to the role of a sickly young boy confined to a cot by tuberculosis. Alfred’s character embodies the tragedy of war’s toll on young lives, and Dutton’s vocal moments in songs like “West of Words,” “Still,” and “Afternoon” add a depth of emotion that makes Alfred’s story all the more moving. The bond between Alice and Alfred transcends friendship, making their journey through Wonderland both magical and heartbreaking.

The war-torn world of Alice and Alfred’s reality bleeds into Wonderland through characters re-imagined as familiar figures. Austin Saari’s portrayal of Harold as the Mad Hatter stands out as a lively yet somber highlight. As a character part jester and part philosopher, Harold brings moments of humor tinged with loss, embodying Wonderland’s absurdity and reflecting the madness of war itself. Saari’s performance of “Sick to Death of Alice-ness” was a clear audience favorite.

Vivienne Kohlman shines as the Queen of Hearts, capturing both the domineering authority and underlying vulnerabilities of a character hardened by crisis. Her standout performance in “Isn't It a Trial?” reveals the Queen’s complex nature as a figure of power struggling with her own limitations.

Jocelyn Kendall brings intrigue to the role of The Cheshire Cat, delivering an enigmatic performance. The Cat teases and challenges Alice with riddles, pushing her to confront her fears and grapple with difficult truths. Kendall’s mesmerizing rendition of “Those Long Eyes” captures the character’s mysterious allure and wisdom.

Notable mentions include Sylvia Holm as the Queen of Diamonds, Ava Wendell as the philosophical Caterpillar, Noah Paintner as the haunting Jabberwock in “Brillig Braelig,” and Mya McClaflin as the Duchess in “Manage Your Flamingo.” Each of these performances adds a distinct layer to Wonderland’s surreal and varied world.

The ensemble is integral to the production, bridging the realms of gritty wartime London and whimsical Wonderland. Comprised of Alice’s fellow patients in the shelter, the ensemble members embody the duality of the story, shifting between war survivors and Wonderland characters. This creates a poignant contrast, underscoring the show’s themes of resilience and the interplay between fantasy and harsh reality. Their dynamic presence brings life to Wonderland’s chaotic beauty and reinforces the powerful sense of shared hope amidst despair.

Alice By Heart reminds us that in times of trauma, the line between reality and fantasy can blur, and sometimes, stories are the only solace we have to carry us through. This production is a beautiful, unique, and moving experience, and I highly recommend seeing it if you have the chance.

Congratulations to everyone involved at West Fargo High School Theatre!



***Photo credit to Renegade Photography.

