Listen and Move With the Third Avenue String Quartet Next Month

The performance is set for November 1, 2025.

By: Oct. 14, 2025
Listen and Move With the Third Avenue String Quartet Next Month
Listen and Move with the Third Avenue String Quartet at Great Plains Ballroom at NDSU Memorial Union next month. The performance is set for November 1, 2025.

Join the Third Ave String Quartet (Jane Linde Capistran, Jennifer Tackling, Elise Buffat Nelson, & Tim Nelson) for a fun and interactive FREE concert designed just for your little ones!

Perfect for kids in 2nd grade and under (but open to ALL), this playful program introduces children to classical music in an approachable way. From walking in tempo to jumping, clapping, and following directions, kids will be moving and laughing while discovering the joy of music.

