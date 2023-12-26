Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Fargo Awards; Voting Ends 12/31

It's the final week to vote for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Fargo Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Fargo Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Colby Schwartzwalter - THE DESCENDANTS - Gooseberry Park Players 36%

Christopher Taylor - FIRST DATE - Fargo Moorhead Community Theater 30%

Patrick Kasper - FOOTLOOSE - Stage West 17%

Jenn Hoime - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Studio Vibe 9%

Grace Bell - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Studio Vibe 5%

Grace Bell - MOANA JR - Studio Vibe 3%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jean Sando - THE DESCENDANTS - Gooseberry Park Players 60%

Bryce Henrickson - THE ADDAMS FAMILY YOUNG@PART - Studio Vibe 15%

Bryce Henrickson - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Studio Vibe 10%

Bryce Henrickson - JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH - Studio Vibe 8%

Bryce Henrickson - MOANA JR - Studio Vibe 7%



Best Dance Production

THE DESCENDANTS - Gooseberry Park Players 59%

FOOTLOOSE - Stage West 41%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Daniel Damico - HELLO GIRLS - Fargo Moorhead Community Theater 27%

Scott M Brusven - THE DESCENDANTS - Gooseberry Park Players 25%

Bryce Henrickson - THE ADDAMS FAMILY YOUNG@PART - Studio vibe 11%

Krissy Borud - FIRST DATE - Fargo Moorhead Community Theater 10%

Bryce Henrickson - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Studio Vibe 8%

Bryce Henrickson - MOANA JR - Studio Vibe 5%

Adam Pankow - FOOTLOOSE - Stage West 4%

Michael Walling - SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Trollwood Performing Arts School 4%

Patrick Kasper - PUMP BOYS AND DINETTES - stage west 4%

Bryce Henrickson - JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH - Studio Vibe 2%



Best Direction Of A Play

Dan Rogers, Ashely Schrenk and Tim Rosin - VENUS IN FUR - TruNorth Theatre 27%

Adam Montgomery - THE NIGHT OF JANUARY 16TH - Fargo Moorhead Community Theater 22%

Bryce Henrickson - THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE - Studio Vibe 19%

Matthew Dryburgh - ALL CHILDISH THINGS - Fargo-Moorhead Community Theatre 17%

Shanara Lassig - MURDER GONE WRONG - Harwood Prairie Playhouse 13%

T.A Rosin - BOOM - TruNorth Theatre 1%



Best Ensemble

THE DESCENDANTS - Gooseberry Park Players 26%

VENUS IN FUR - TruNorth Theatre 26%

HELLO GIRLS - Fargo Moorhead Community Theater 22%

SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Trollwood Performing Arts School 10%

FOOTLOOSE - Stage West 9%

FIRST DATE - Fargo-Moorhead Community Theatre 8%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Joshua Hallaway - THE DESCENDANTS - Gooseberry Park Players 57%

Katie Link - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Studio Vibe 43%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Katie Damico - HELLO GIRLS - Fargo Moorhead Community Theater 31%

Karissa Templeton - THE DESCENDANTS - Gooseberry Park Players 28%

Sue Jordhal - SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Trollwood Performing Arts School 18%

Jordan Degerness - FIRST DATE - Fargo-Moorhead Community Theatre 12%

Jo Marie Fike - THE DESCENDANTS - Gooseberry Park Players 10%



Best Musical

THE DESCENDANTS - Gooseberry Park Players 27%

HELLO GIRLS - Fargo Moorhead Community Theater 22%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY YOUNG@PART - Studio Vibe 10%

FOOTLOOSE - Stage West 9%

FIRST DATE - Fargo-Moorhead Community Theatre 8%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Studio Vibe 8%

SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Trollwood Performing Arts School 6%

THE PROM - Straw Hat Players 6%

MOANA JR - Studio Vibe 2%

JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH - Studio Vibe 1%



Best New Play Or Musical

MURDER GONE WRONG - Harwood Prairie Playhouse 52%

MAD AS A HATTER - Fargo Moorhead Community Theater 40%

PURPLE THYMES WITH ORANGE - Stage West 8%



Best Performer In A Musical

Kayla Walker - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Studio Vibe 17%

Evan Froslie - THE DESCENDANTS - Gooseberry Park Players 16%

Samara McDermid - THE HELLO GIRLS - Fargo-Moorhead Community Theatre 11%

Drake Aasen - SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Trollwood Performing Arts School 11%

Macy Scharmer - FIRST DATE - Fargo Moorhead Community Theater 9%

Ashlyn Knusch - THE DESCENDANTS - Gooseberry Park Players 8%

Christopher Taylor - FOOTLOOSE - Stage West 8%

Emma Anderson - THE DESCENDANTS - Gooseberry Park Players 8%

Zachary Lutz - FIRST DATE - Fargo Moorhead Community Theater 5%

Dillon Spurlin - JERSEY BOYS - Stage West 5%

Madison Gette - SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Trollwood Performing Arts School 2%



Best Performer In A Play

Ashely Schrenk - VENUS IN FUR - TruNorth Theatre 28%

Christopher Taylor - MAD AS A HATTER - Fargo Moorhead Community Theater 13%

Daniel Damico - MURDER GONE WRONG - Harwood Prairie Playhouse 12%

Carlos O’Ryan - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Concordia College 11%

Paul Bougie - THE NIGHT OF JANUARY 16TH - Fargo Moorhead Community Theater 11%

Jacob Kalvoda - THE NIGHT OF JANUARY 16TH - Fargo Moorhead Community Theater 9%

Cord Redding - ALL CHILDISH THINGS - Fargo-Moorhead Community Theatre 8%

Clayton Perala - ALL CHILDISH THINGS - Fargo-Moorhead Community Theatre 5%

Rob Sandness - BOOM - TruNorth Theatre 4%



Best Play

ALL CHILDISH THINGS - Fargo-Moorhead Community Theatre 27%

BOOM - TruNorth Theatre 23%

VENUS IN FUR - TruNorth Theatre 15%

MAD AS A HATTER - Fargo Moorhead Community Theater 11%

THE NIGHT OF JANUARY 16TH - Fargo Moorhead Community Theater 8%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY YOUNG@PART - Studio Vibe 6%

MOANA JR - Studio Vibe 5%

MURDER GONE WRONG - Harwood Prairie Playhouse 3%

KNOCK’EM DEAD - Fargo Moorhead Community Theater 2%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Nick Schons - THE DESCENDANTS - Gooseberry Park Players 25%

Tim Rosin - BOOM - TruNorth Theatre 24%

Bryce Henrickson - THE ADDAMS FAMILY YOUNG@PART - Studio Vibe 18%

Anna Kann - THE HELLO GIRLS - Fargo Moorhead Community Theater 16%

Anna Kann - MAD AS A HATTER - Fargo Moorhead Community Theater 11%

Anna Kann - FIRST DATE - Fargo Moorhead Community Theater 6%

Anna Kann - DON’T LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS! - Fargo Moorhead Community Theater 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Abigail Voegler - THE HELLO GIRLS - Fargo-Moorhead Community Theatre 29%

Davie Judd - THE DESCENDANTS - Gooseberry Park Players 27%

Adam Hoime - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Studio Vibe 20%

Kristina Erickson - FOOTLOOSE - Stage West 10%

Ayden Smith - FIRST DATE - Fargo-Moorhead Community Theatre 9%

Cord Redding - FIRST DATE - Fargo-Moorhead Community Theatre 5%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Rachel Rebischke - THE NIGHT OF JANUARY 16TH - Fargo Moorhead Community Theater 30%

Shaylee Meyer - BOOM - TruNorth Theatre 29%

Cord Redding - ALL CHILDISH THINGS - Fargo-Moorhead Community Theatre 17%

Whitney McClain - ALL CHILDISH THINGS - Fargo-Moorhead Community Theatre 13%

Dawn Thompson - MURDER GONE WRONG - Harwood Prairie Playhouse 5%

Zachary Lutz - ALL CHILDISH THINGS - Fargo-Moorhead Community Theatre 5%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

THE DESCENDANTS - Gooseberry Park Players 31%

GO DOG. GO - TruNorth Theatre 25%

DON’T LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS! - Fargo Moorhead Community Theater 24%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY YOUNG@PART - Studio Vibe 13%

MOANA JR - Studio vibe 5%

THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE - Studio Vibe 2%

