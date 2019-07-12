KIDZ BOP LIVE to Rock at Bluestem Center For The Arts

Get ready to rock with Kidz Bop Live at Bluestem Center For The Arts on Aug. 21.

Kidz Bop records kid-friendly versions of today's biggest pop music hits sung by kids, for kids. Over the past 17 years, Kidz Bop has created the #1 music brand for kids, selling more than 17,000,000 albums. Since 2001, families have welcomed Kidz Bop into their homes and cars, making Kidz Bop a fun and safe part of their daily lives. Kidz Bop is proud to be a part of kids' music "firsts." For millions of kids each year, Kidz Bop is their first introduction to pop music, and for tens of thousands of kids, the Kidz Bop Live Tour is their first concert experience.

Kidz Bop World Tour 2019 is the ultimate family concert experience, "sung by kids for kids." The Kidz Bop Kids will perform some of today's biggest hit songs! This 2019 tour features all new sets, choreography, costumes and, of course, new hit songs!

The concert lasts approximately 90 minutes, including one intermission.

For more information and tickets to Kidz Bop Live, tap here.





Related Articles Shows View More Fargo Stories

More Hot Stories For You