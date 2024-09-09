News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

HOLES Comes to Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre in 2025

Performances will run April 25 – May 4, 2025.

By: Sep. 09, 2024
HOLES Comes to Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre in 2025 Image
Holes by Louis Sachar is headed to Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre next year. Performances will run April 25 – May 4, 2025.

Stanley Yelnats is under a curse. A curse that began with his no-good-dirty-rotten-pig-stealing-great-great-grandfather and has since followed generations of Yelnatses. Now Stanley has been unjustly sent to a boys’ detention center, Camp Green Lake, where the boys build character by spending all day, every day digging holes exactly five feet wide and five feet deep. 

It doesn’t take long for Stanley to realize there’s more than character improvement going on at Camp Green Lake. The boys are digging holes because the warden is looking for something. But what could be buried under a dried-up lake? Stanley tries to dig up the truth in this inventive and darkly humorous tale of crime and punishment—and redemption.




