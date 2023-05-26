GOOSEBUMPS: THE MUSICAL Comes to Fargo-Moorhead Community Theatre in October

Performances run October 19-31.

By:
Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Flash Sale: Shop 15% Off Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop Photo 1 Flash Sale: Shop Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop
Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites in our Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites
JERSEY BOYS Comes to Fargo in June Photo 3 JERSEY BOYS Comes to Fargo in June
GOOSEBUMPS: THE MUSICAL Comes to Fargo-Moorhead Community Theatre in October Photo 4 GOOSEBUMPS: THE MUSICAL Comes to Fargo-Moorhead Community Theatre in October

GOOSEBUMPS: THE MUSICAL Comes to Fargo-Moorhead Community Theatre in October

GOOSEBUMPS: THE MUSICAL comes to Fargo-Moorhead Community Theatre in October.

Brooke and Zeke are thrilled to be starring in a mysterious show called The Phantom, and not the least bit frightened by the old legend that the play is cursed. But when strange, spooky messages start appearing, and a masked menace starts disrupting rehearsals, they begin to wonder: what if there really is a ghost haunting their school, determined to stop the show?!

Prepare to get goosebumps as they race to solve the mystery in this thrilling—and chilling—new musical, based on the classic series by R.L. Stine.

Performances run October 19-31.





RELATED STORIES - Fargo

JERSEY BOYS Comes to Fargo in June Photo
JERSEY BOYS Comes to Fargo in June

JERSEY BOYS comes to Fargo in June. Performances run June 23-25 and June 27-30 at 7:30pm at Essentia Health Plaza at The Lights.

BOOM is Now Playing at TruNorth Theatre Photo
BOOM is Now Playing at TruNorth Theatre

Jo, a young woman is promised 'A night that could change the world' by Jules, who just happens to live in his research lab that he sthares with his aquarium of exotic fish, at the local university. Jules then tells her that he believes the world will end that very night...And it then does to her surprise, terror and disbelief.

SMALL MOUTH SOUNDS is Now Playing at Theatre B Photo
SMALL MOUTH SOUNDS is Now Playing at Theatre B

SMALL MOUTH SOUNDS by Bess Wohl is now playing at Theatre B. Performances run April 28 – May 20.

PUMP BOYS AND DINETTES Set To Rock Stage West This May Photo
PUMP BOYS AND DINETTES Set To Rock Stage West This May

Stage West continues its second full season of performances and special events with the toe-tapping musical revue, PUMP BOYS AND DINETTES. Six performances are planned May 4-6 & 10-12 at the West Fargo VFW. All shows begin at 7:30 pm each night.


More Hot Stories For You

GOOSEBUMPS: THE MUSICAL Comes to Fargo-Moorhead Community Theatre in OctoberGOOSEBUMPS: THE MUSICAL Comes to Fargo-Moorhead Community Theatre in October
JERSEY BOYS Comes to Fargo in JuneJERSEY BOYS Comes to Fargo in June
BOOM is Now Playing at TruNorth TheatreBOOM is Now Playing at TruNorth Theatre
SMALL MOUTH SOUNDS is Now Playing at Theatre BSMALL MOUTH SOUNDS is Now Playing at Theatre B

Videos

Video: PARADE Cast Hits High Notes at Broadway Sessions Video Video: PARADE Cast Hits High Notes at Broadway Sessions
A SOLDIER'S PLAY Arrives in LA Video
A SOLDIER'S PLAY Arrives in LA
Bonnie Milligan's Life Just Got Better with a Tony Nomination Video
Bonnie Milligan's Life Just Got Better with a Tony Nomination
Elijah Rhea Johnson Is Stepping Into MJ's Shoes Video
Elijah Rhea Johnson Is Stepping Into MJ's Shoes
View all Videos

Fargo SHOWS

Recommended For You