FOOTLOOSE Comes to The Lights This Month

Performances run July 28-30 and August 1-4 at 7:30pm.

By: Jul. 14, 2023

Footloose comes to The Lights this month. Performances run July 28-30 and August 1-4 at 7:30pm.

When Ren and his mother move from Chicago to a small farming town, he is not prepared for the rigorous local edicts, including a ban on dancing instituted by the local preacher.  When the reverend’s rebellious daughter sets her sights on Ren, her roughneck boyfriend tries to sabotage Ren’s reputation, with many of the locals eager to believe the worst about the new kid. The heartfelt story that emerges pins a father longing for the son he lost against a young man aching for the father who walked out on him.

To the rockin’ rhythm of its Oscar and Tony-nominated Top 40 score (including “Let’s Hear It For The Boy,” “Almost Paradise,” “Holding Out For a Hero,” and it’s title song) augmented with dynamic new songs, Footloose celebrates the wisdom of listening to young people while guiding them with a warm heart and open mind.




