A TASTE OF IRELAND Comes to the Fargo Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



After premiering Off-Broadway last season, ‘A Taste of Ireland―The Irish Music & Dance Sensation’ returns to stages across the USA in 2025, performing the show that has entertained thousands around the globe. Laugh, cry and jig into the night with a production that is Celtic, for this generation.

Performed by former World Irish dance champions, and featuring dancers from Lord of the Dance and Riverdance, ‘A Taste of Ireland’ transports the audience through the story of

Ireland’s tumultuous history delivered with a pint of Irish wit. Watch world-class performers blend melodic folk mash-ups, live jaw-dropping acapella tap battles and heartwarming story telling.

Featuring revamped classics of Danny Boy, Tell Me Ma, Wild Rover, and many more well known songs, the show’s reimagined contemporary score blossoms alongside the brash Irish charm of the live dance cast. ‘A Taste of Ireland’ merges cultural traditions, modern flair, and craic galore, to deliver a performance that has been leaving audiences across the globe jigging on their feet for the last decade.

With over one hundred and fifty 5-star Facebook reviews, ‘A Taste of Ireland’ is exactly what it promises: a taste of everything you love about Ireland with a generous helping of more! ’A Taste of Ireland’ is a show with 100% live singing and dancing that bridges the gap between storytelling, modern Irish dance, tap and contemporary dance to tell a historic story, live on stage.

With a strictly limited USA run, see ‘A Taste of Ireland’ this fall for limited performances before it takes off around the globe once again.

‘Witness the birth of a nation told through rhythm and beat, with the cry of The Vikings as they were brought to defeat, the rise and fall of the rebellion the show tells the tale, trapped were the Irish, watch them dance from the jail. For the nation fought free from Dundalk to Tralee, they sing and they dance through the night full of glee. For Ireland, there was not a nation quite like her, hold on to your seat, feel Ireland’s passion and fire.’

**please note: musical instruments are subject to change from performance to performance

Comments

Best Featured Performer in a Play - Live Standings Conrad Ricamora - Oh, Mary! - 10% Amalia Yoo - John Proctor is the Villain - 4% Bianca Leigh - Oh, Mary! - 4% Vote Now! 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds