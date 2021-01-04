Workshop West Playwrights' Theatre Announces THE SHOE PROJECT

The Shoe Project is a national initiative that amplifies the voices of Canadian immigrant and refugee women through storytelling. In December, a group of 12 immigrant and refugee women will begin working with veteran Canadian playwright Conni Massing to write stories of their arrival and adaptation to Canada centred around a pair of shoes they have worn. When their stories are completed, each woman will be coached by local theatre professionals and then tell their story for audiences in a revelatory public performance.

Are You:

· from 18 to 75 years of age?

· do you want to tell your story in written English?

· do you speak English at an intermediate or high-intermediate level?

· eager to improve your writing skills by attending a workshop series of ten weeks run by a well-known Canadian writer?

· able to commit to attending the entire 10-week session and write a 600-word story with the guidance of a leader?

· willing to edit and re-edit a story to professional standards?

· willing to give and receive constructive feedback?

· willing to participate in voice and performance coaching and appear in a live performance of stories from the workshop?

· excited to be in a group with women from different backgrounds who support and empower each other?

If so, the Shoe Project may be for you!

The group meets Tuesday evenings at 7pm : December 1, 8, 15 (2020), January 5, 12, 19, 26, and February 2, 9, 16 (2021)

Technical Rehearsal (all participants needed) on Saturday, March 6th 12PM

Public readings of the work will be on March 13th, 7pm and March 14th, 4:30pm at The Westbury Theatre.

If you are interested in the program, please email shoeprojectcoordinator@workshopwest.org to be placed on a waiting list.