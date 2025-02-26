Video: First Look at DISNEY'S FROZEN at Citadel Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Get a first look at Citadel's production of Disney's Frozen, now on stage through March 2nd, 2025. Watch highlights from the production.

When Queen Elsa’s hidden powers plunge the land of Arendelle into an eternal winter, her sister Anna sets out to find her and save the kingdom before it’s too late. But as the storm rages on, both sisters must learn that only an act of true love can thaw a frozen heart. Frozen will defy all expectations on an unforgettable journey packed with thrilling surprises, hilarious characters and soaring music, including For the First Time in Forever, Do You Want to Build a Snowman? and the worldwide smash-hit, Let it Go.

