The Final Bard's Bus Tour Comes to Driftwood Theatre

Performances run August 5-27, 2023.

By: Jul. 05, 2023

Driftwood Theatre Group will present the final season of The Bard's Bus Tour from August 5-27, 2023 in nine Ontario communities including Kingston, Bloomfield, Quinte West, Peterborough, Oshawa, Pickering, Ingersoll, Toronto and Burlington.

With gratitude to audiences, artists and company members who have shared in nearly 30 years of outdoor summer theatre, Driftwood Theatre will bring its celebrated Bard's Bus Tour to a close in 2023 with its most personal production to date: Living With Shakespeare, a love-letter to the poetry and plays of William Shakespeare

Living With Shakespeare, created by Jeremy Smith and Steven Gallagher, brings Jeremy officially back to the stage for the first time in over a decade as he reckons with his life-long relationship to the Bard of Avon. Weaving scenes, passages, and music from Shakespeare's greatest plays with personal stories from Jeremy's lifelong relationship to the Bard, Living With Shakespeare is an exploration of our continuing fascination with the world's most recognizable playwright. 

“It has been a privilege to work alongside one of the greatest playwrights in the history of English theatre for almost 30 years,” explains Mr. Smith, “but all things come to an end. I'm so thankful and thrilled to be able to personally share this final tour with our audiences across Ontario.”

On August 23, Driftwood will present a live virtual talkback with Jeremy Smith and Steven Gallagher to discuss the creation and final leg of the Living With Shakespeare tour.

Tickets for Driftwood's 2023 Season are now on sale online at driftwoodtheatre.com. In keeping with Driftwood Theatre's vision of theatre for all people, all performances offer a range of ticketing options and Driftwood continues to offer Community Tix, free tickets to community members for whom the cost of attending is prohibitive.  

Driftwood Theatre is dedicated to good people connected by great stories and is grateful for the support of the Ontario Arts Council, The Canada Council for the Arts, and season sponsors Ontario Power Generation and Deighton Associates. For more information about Driftwood's mission, mandate and projects, visit  www.driftwoodtheatre.com 

 

Living With Shakespeare
Bard's Bus Tour 2023 Confirmed Schedule

AUGUST 5 & 6 (previews) - Kingston at Springer Market Square
in association with The Kick & Push Festival

AUGUST 9 (Opening) & 10 - Prince Edward County at The Eddie Pavilion
presented by County Stage

AUGUST 11 - Quinte West at Trent Port Marina
in association with the City of Quinte West

AUGUST 12 & 13 - Peterborough at Peterborough Museum and Archives 
in association with the Peterborough Museum

August 15 & 16 - Oshawa at Ed Broadbent Park 
presented by the City of Oshawa

AUGUST 17 & 18 - Pickering at Esplanade Park 
in association with the City of Pickering

AUGUST 19 & 20 - Ingersoll at Ingersoll Cheese Museum 
in association with the Ingersoll Cheese Museum

AUGUST 22 & 24 - Toronto at Kew Gardens Park

AUGUST 25, 26 & 27 - Burlington at Royal Botanical Gardens 
presented by the Royal Botanical Gardens

Full Schedule: http://www.driftwoodtheatre.com/see/bardsbustour/

The Final Bard's Bus Tour Comes to Driftwood Theatre




