The Citadel Presents The 1st Annual COLLIDER FESTIVAL Showcasing Large-Scale New Works

The Citadel Theatre will debut the Collider Festival, a new play development festival that celebrates and helps bring to life new stories and scripts for larger stages, showcasing a mix of local artists, artists from across the country, and beyond. This year's inaugural festival is completely digital and features five days of workshops, readings, a digital preview and keynote address, creating a creative collision of artists and audiences passionate about exhilarating new large scale productions.

The Collider Festival will take place May 12 - May 16, 2021.

Collider is a central part of The Citadel's commitment to commissioning, developing, and showcasing new works for large stages with ambitious and exciting production potential. In its inaugural year Collider will be featuring six new play readings by talented artists from Edmonton, Canada, and beyond including: Kareem Fahmy (N.Y.), Charlotte Corbeil-Coleman (Toronto) and Hawksley Workman (Peterborough), Erin Shields (Montreal), Mieko Ouchi (Edmonton), Holly Lewis (Edmonton), Kenneth T. Williams (Edmonton) in conjunction with Edmonton's Script Salon and excerpts from the Punctuate! Playwrights Circle (Edmonton).

Participants will also have the opportunity to take part in two workshops: Playwriting through Adaption with Governor General's Award finalist Erin Shields and Producing New Canadian Musicals led by Michael Rubinoff , the Tony Award-nominated producer of Canadian Broadway sensation Come From Away.

Registration for the entire festival is free, but some spaces are limited.