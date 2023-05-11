Teatro Live! Presents Brand New Play LISTEN, LISTEN

Performances run at the Varscona Theatre from May 26 to June 11.

This has been a busy season of innovation and reinvention at Teatro Live!, but there's one tradition to which they are adhering, and this is that a brand new play in the spring can be a wonderful thing. To that end, the company has the world premiere of Listen, Listen, a bracing and vivacious comedy written by the noted Edmonton-born playwright and screenwriter Elyne Quan, playing at the Varscona Theatre from May 26 to June 11.

In Listen, Listen, we are transported to a world at once exotic and familiar - a local shopping mall in 1986. There we meet Montague Gray, an unassuming bookstore clerk with a quiet reverence for the Muzak he plays in the store on his carefully curated cassette mix-tapes. When first-time customer and book lover Jean Norton asserts herself as an adherent of shopping in silence, Montague's world is blown apart, and he quickly becomes an increasingly passionate warrior on behalf of the dulcet and forgettable soundtrack that is now forbidden.

The cast for Listen, Listen includes Farren Timoteo as Montague, Nadien Chu as Jean, Alexander Ariate, Nikki Hulowski.

Directed be Belinda Cornish, the creative team includes Set Designer Chantel Fortin; Costume Designer Leona Brausen; Lighting Designer Narda McCarroll; Stage Manager Frances Bundy.

Listen, Listen plays May 26 to June 11 at the Varscona Theatre. Performances are Tuesday through Saturday evenings at 7:30 p.m., with 2:00 p.m. matinees on Sundays. Additionally, there is a preview performance on Thursday, May 25 at 7:30 p.m.




