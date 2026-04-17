RAT ACADEMY 2: GNAW & ORDER Will Come to Rapid Fire Theatre
The improv comedy sequel will play at the Varscona Theatre in a rat-infested courtroom caper
Rapid Fire Theatre will return with Rat Academy 2: Gnaw & Order, a fast-paced improvised comedy that dives snout-first into the world of crime, justice, and questionable rodent ethics. Equal parts courtroom drama and chaotic comedy, this show puts audience suggestions at the center of a completely unscripted legal showdown.
In Gnaw & Order, a group of highly trained (and highly suspect) rats must navigate the justice system in a series of improvised cases. With shifting alliances, surprise witnesses, and rulings that may or may not hold up in any real court, each performance delivers a brand-new story shaped entirely by the audience.
Building on the success of the original Rat Academy, this sequel leans further into its parody of procedural crime shows, blending sharp improvisation with absurd characters and unpredictable twists. The result is a theatrical experience that is both familiar and completely unhinged.
Performances run April 17- May 8.
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