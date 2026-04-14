Review: CASEY AND DIANA Opens at Edmonton’s Citadel Theatre

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On October 25, 1991, Toronto’s Casey House hospice welcomed a beloved guest of honour: Diana, Princess of Wales. Her visit not only delighted the House’s residents but challenged the devastating stigma surrounding HIV/AIDS. Nick Green’s play, Casey and Diana, offers a poignant glimpse into the lives of two Casey House patients over the seven days leading up to the now-famous event.

A week before the princess arrives, long-term resident, Thomas (Nathan Cuckow), gets a new roommate: a sullen 20-something named Andre (Josh Travnik). Their only visitors are exhausted nurse Vera (Norma Lewis) and cheerful volunteer, Marjorie (April Banigan). However, the mood shifts when Vera shares an exciting announcement: that Princess Diana (Emily Howard) will tour Casey House during her Toronto visit. Overjoyed, royalty enthusiast Thomas instantly starts rehearsing what he’ll say to her. Even the ever-aloof Andre brightens, gradually responding to his roommate’s jokes.

Amid the whirlwind of preparations, Thomas receives an unwanted guest: his estranged sister, Pauline (Helen Knight). Meanwhile, Andre telephones his mother to no avail while Vera and Marjorie are increasingly at odds with one another. And, almost every day, a candle is lit in tribute to the residents who just passed away.

Though the production is a solemn one, there are moments of hope and humour. Thomas cautiously begins repairing his relationship with his sister and daydreams about befriending Diana. Andre confides in Marjorie, who recovers his belongings from his apartment. Cuckow’s comedic timing is delightful to behold, as is his portrayal of flamboyant chatterbox Thomas. Likewise, Banigan wins over the audience with Marjorie’s socially awkward antics. Howard also has unexpectedly humorous moments, particularly when Diana attempts to respond to Thomas’s constant gushing. Howard’s performance as the People’s Princess is poised and elegant; she beautifully portrays Diana’s warmth and mannerisms.

Though Casey and Diana mostly takes place in Thomas and Andre’s sparse room (rendered by designer, Hanne Loosen), it explores one of humanity’s most deep-seated vulnerabilities: to be accepted as one is. Until April 26, audiences can experience this deeply moving story at the Citadel’s Maclab Theatre.

Image: Emily Howard and Nathan Cuckow in Casey and Diana, Citadel Theatre. Photo by Nanc Price.

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