KUBASONICS Will Bring Ukrainian Folk Music to Edmonton's Arts Hub Ortona

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KUBASONICS are Newfoundland's Ukrainian band which combines top-flight musicianship spiced with quirky humour, a dizzying array of exotic traditional instruments, and an eclectic high-energy stage show.



KUBASONICS are in Edmonton for two shows, 3:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m., on Saturday April 25 at Arts Hub Ortona, part of Alberta Council for the Ukrainian Arts' (ACUA ) Ukrainian Music on the Prairies exhibit.



KUBASONICS have performed across Canada, throughout Eastern Europe, South America, and the Caribbean. Their seven albums have been nominated for 12 JUNO, East Coast Music Association, and MusicNL Awards, winning four. They've appeared at major Canadian, Ukrainian, and international festivals, on national TV and radio, were shortlisted for the 2017 Borealis Music Prize, and voted “Best Band to See Live in Newfoundland.”



Their unique brand of mile a minute speed-folk along with their entertaining mix of traditional Eastern European dance grooves and unexpected splash of hybrid musicality is an experience not soon to be forgotten.

Their most recent album Kubasongs was released in March 2022 on the Urban Garlic label. Prepared during the pandemic, and released against the backdrop of war, the album joyously confirms that Ukrainian culture is indeed alive and evolving.

Co-presented by The Dmytruk Capital Fund at Edmonton Community Foundation, Friends of the Ukrainian Folklore Centre, and Alberta Council for the Ukrainian Arts.

The accompanying exhibit, Ukrainian Music on the Prairies, a special interactive exhibit celebrating the past, present, and future of Ukrainian Canadian musicians and music, specifically dance bands in Alberta, opens April 28 and runs until May 23 at Alberta Council for the Ukrainian Arts. Alberta Council for the Ukrainian Arts facilitates and encourages greater appreciation and awareness of the Ukrainian arts and their cultural significance to the greater Alberta community. Through exhibitions, tours, festivals, educational programs, workshops, and special projects, ACUA promotes growth and provides support to Ukrainian arts and artists living in Alberta.