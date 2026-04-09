Ballet Edmonton Will Perform LUMEN in May

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Ballet Edmonton will close its season with LUMEN, an evening of bold contemporary dance featuring new works by Diego Ramalho, Nevan Boyden, and the Artists of Ballet Edmonton. Presented as a mixed program, LUMEN highlights the creativity and collaborative spirit at the heart of the company, bringing together emerging and established voices in contemporary ballet.

Performances take place May 8–10, 2026 at the Triffo Theatre, located in Allard Hall.

The program features three distinct choreographic perspectives. Diego Ramalho brings his dynamic physicality and expressive movement language to the stage. His acclaimed work Valei-me was performed to standing ovations and enthusiastic critical response at the National Arts Centre in Ottawa in 2023.

Also featured is rising Edmonton choreographer Nevan Boyden, whose work has quickly drawn attention for its thoughtful structure, musicality, and striking visual imagination. Boyden represents an exciting new generation of dance creators, and LUMEN offers audiences the opportunity to experience his latest choreographic work as he continues to develop a distinctive artistic voice within Canada's contemporary dance landscape.

Completing the program, the Artists of Ballet Edmonton present original creations that showcase the depth of talent and collaborative spirit within the company.