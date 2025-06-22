Review: RIVERDANCE Dazzles Edmonton at The Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



31 years ago, the theatrical phenomenon Riverdance first captivated Europe. Performed as a seven-minute interval act at the 1994 Eurovision Song Contest, it not only wowed the programme’s Dublin audience but the millions of Europeans watching the live broadcast. Now a global sensation, Riverdance has been enjoyed live by over 30 million people across 49 countries. Until June 22, Edmonton audiences have the chance to experience this legendary show at the Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium.

The curtain rises on a video montage of Riverdance performances through the decades. Woven through with footage from the 1997 Grammy Awards, it is an exciting preview of the show to come. Sure enough, Riverdance delivers on its promise, treating audiences to exceptional dancing, singing, and storytelling.

The intricate dances range from an homage to the sun, triumph over tribulations, and the tale of the mythological figure, Mad Sweeney. Fallen legends are mourned and springtime is celebrated; the Great Famine casts its shadow and emigrants continue embracing their heritage in foreign lands. Though Irish culture is the beating heart of Riverdance, audiences are also treated to flamenco performances and a mind-boggling dance-off in the streets of New York. (On opening night, the Macedonian dervish dance scene was absent; the dancers still appeared in the show’s finale.)

Theatregoers of all ages will be captivated by the timeless stories of Riverdance and the cast’s almost otherworldly talents. Michael Flatley and Jean Butler’s choreography, the dazzling costumes, and atmospheric special effects will also linger with viewers long after the jubilant curtain call. The icing on the cake? Sherwood Park native Olivia Nachtigal shines as one of the company’s lead dancers.

Experience Riverdance at the Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium by June 22!

Image Credit: Broadway Across Canada

