Review: FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Captivates Edmonton

Jan. 05, 2023  

Faith, family, and tradition are the values that impoverished milkman, Tevye, holds dearest. Despite picking up the brunt work from his accident-prone horse and grappling with the responsibility of marrying off his five daughters, he is quick to find humour in everyday life.

Since premiering on Broadway in 1964, Fiddler on the Roof has delighted audiences around the world. Brimming with musical theatre classics including the infectiously catchy If I Were a Rich Man and the banter-filled Matchmaker, Matchmaker, its universal themes of love, acceptance, and perseverance still resonate deeply today. Bartlett Sher's 2015 Tony-winning revival is both a celebration of life and a haunting depiction of the still-relevant topics of anti-Semitism and displacement. Through January 8, the exceptional 33-person cast brings the hardy spirit of Russian village, Anatevka, to life at Edmonton's Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium.

As the beating heart of the nearly three-hour-long production, Tevye (Jonathan Hashmonay) endears himself to the audience with his tongue-in-cheek humour and larger-than-life dreams. Hashmonay's spirited rendition of showstopper If I Were a Rich Man is a delight to watch and his cheerful, not-always accurate recitations of the Torah (a.k.a. The Good Book) earn big laughs from the audience. During the playful Act 2 duet, Do You Love Me?, we get a glimpse of Tevye's vulnerability as he teases Golde (Maite Uzal), his no-nonsense wife of 25 years.

Tevye and Golde's three oldest daughters - Tzeitel, Hodel, and Chava - are beautifully portrayed by Randa Meierhenry, Graceann Kontak, and Yardén Barr, respectively. Together, the sisters challenge their parents' lofty expectations and gradually overcome their own fears of pursuing the lives they want. Also in the picture are Tzeitel's childhood sweetheart, Motel (Daniel Kushner), Anatevka's chatty, busybody matchmaker, Yente (Mary Beth Webber), and the gruff, middle-aged butcher, Lazar Wolf (Andrew Hendrick) who is determined to make Tzeitel his bride.

Though the production clocks in at nearly three hours, its catchy renditions of beloved showtunes, elaborate choreography, and lively orchestra create the illusion of a much shorter show. The many memorable scenes include the famous, intricate bottle dance, a delightfully campy rendition of the macabre Tevye's Dream, and, last but not least, the jubilant opening number, Tradition. Both long-time Fiddler fans and those visiting Anatevka for the first time will find much to love in this spectacular production.

Fiddler on the Roof plays at The Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium until January 8.

Photo: From left to right: Yardén Barr, Randa Meierhenry, and Graceann Kontak. By Joan Marcus




Review: FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Captivates Edmonton
