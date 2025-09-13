Photos: MISERY Opens Citadel Theatre’s 2025–26 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Citadel Theatre will launch its 2025–26 season with William Goldman’s stage adaptation of Misery, based on the iconic Stephen King novel. See photos of the production.

The psychological thriller will open to the press on Friday, September 12 at 7:30 p.m., following previews on September 10 and 11, and run through October 12 at Citadel Theatre’s home in Lake Forest.

The three-hander stars Citadel co-founders Scott and Ellen Phelps alongside Jonathan Cortez. Ellen Phelps takes on the role of Annie Wilkes, the devoted—and dangerous—fan. Scott Phelps plays novelist Paul Sheldon, whose car crash leads to a harrowing captivity, and Jonathan Cortez appears as Sheriff Buster, who investigates Paul’s disappearance. Elizabeth Bushell and Jason Clark will understudy the roles of Annie and Paul.

Directing is Scott Westerman, who previously helmed Citadel’s productions of Sex With Strangers, The Christians, The Mousetrap, and last spring’s A Jukebox for the Algonquin. The creative team includes Bob Knuth (set design), Danielle Reinhardt (costume design), Jodi Williams (lighting design), Petter Wahlback (sound design), Patrick McGuire (properties design), Mitchell Pollitt (master carpenter), David Blixt (violence and intimacy direction), Alex Trinh (run crew), and Bobby Lee (stage manager).

Originally published in 1987, Misery became one of Stephen King’s most enduring works. Goldman’s adaptation reached Broadway in 2015, with Bruce Willis as Paul and Laurie Metcalf earning a Tony Award nomination for her performance as Annie.

Photo Credit: North Shore Camera Club