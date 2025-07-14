Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Life of Pi comes to the Citadel Theatre in September. Performances run September 13 - October 5, 2025.

Life of Pi brings Yann Martel’s acclaimed novel to life in a visually stunning and emotionally captivating theatrical experience. The story follows Pi Patel, a young Indian boy who survives a shipwreck and is left stranded on a lifeboat in the Pacific Ocean with only a Royal Bengal tiger named Richard Parker for company. As Pi struggles to survive in the vast, unforgiving ocean, he confronts the limits of his faith, his resilience, and his understanding of the world.

The stage adaptation immerses audiences in Pi’s extraordinary journey, blending breathtaking visuals, puppetry, and immersive storytelling to bring the ocean, the tiger, and Pi’s incredible survival to vivid life. As Pi recounts his tale to skeptical officials, the play explores themes of faith, identity, and the power of storytelling, leaving audiences to question the nature of truth and belief.