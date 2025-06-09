LEGALLY BLONDE Comes to the Citadel Theatre This Summer

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The pink musical sensation is coming to the Citadel this July with a high-energy, heartwarming journey of self-discovery and defying expectations.

Based on the hit blockbuster, this feel-good musical follows Elle Woods, a fashionable sorority queen who surprises everyone by enrolling at Harvard Law to win back her ex. Along the way, Elle defies stereotypes, discovers her inner strength, and proves that staying true to yourself is the ultimate path to success. Bursting with catchy songs, dazzling choreography, and an empowering message, Legally Blonde is a vibrant celebration of resilience, friendship, and embracing your full potential. Perfect for anyone who loves humor, heart, and a little bit of pink!

Music and lyrics are by Laurence O’Keefe and Nell Benjamin, with Book by Heather Hach. This production is based on the novel by Amanda Brown and the Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer motion picture and Directed and Choreographed by Stephanie Graham. Graham is a founding member of the Canadian Guild of Stage Directors and Choreographers and the Co-Artistic Director of Theatre Making Movement.

Citadel audiences will recognize many artists who have graced our stages in past productions including Maya Baker, Daniel Fong, Kaden Brett Forsberg, Sarah Horsman, Jameela McNeil, Greg Pember, Dean Stockdale, John Ullyatt, and Patricia Zentilli. There are also many new faces making their Citadel debuts. We are also thrilled to welcome English Bulldog, Buttercup, and Chihuahua, Koko, playing Rufus and Bruiser, respectively.

The Citadel Theatre is pleased to present Legally Blonde in partnership with Theatre Calgary. Co-productions offer a vital partnership between theatres across the country and allows us to share resources, talent and support artists. The show is running now at Theatre Calgary until June 15th and seeing immense success with audiences.

Legally Blonde will be playing in the Shoctor Theatre from July 5 to August 3, 2025. Tickets are available at citadeltheatre.com or by calling the Box Office at 780.425.1820.

A Relaxed Experience and Open Captioned Performance is happening Saturday, August 2, 2025, at 1:30pm. Tickets are available online and information on Accessible Performance can be found at citadeltheatre.com/accessibility/. Funding for Accessible Performances is provided by the Stollery Charitable Foundation.

