Kappella Kyrie Slavic Choir Comes to the Winspear Centre

Blending of Sounds Kappella Kyrie Slavic Chamber Choir will present their spring concert, Blending of Sounds, May 10th at the Winspear Centre (4 Sir Winston Churchill Square). Conducted by Dr. Melanie Turgeon, Blending of Sounds will feature world-renowned soloists Kateryna Khartova, Yurii Hryhorash, and Russell Braun alongside a large orchestra for a moving and uplifting journey through the world of classical and Ukrainian choral music.

Hear the ethereal beauty of the unaccompanied human voice with a diverse set of a cappella music by Benedict Sheehan, Ola Gjeilo, Ukrainian composers (including two world premieres), and more.

The concert's second half features the majestic power of a 100+ mass choir and 58-piece orchestra for the world premiere of living Ukrainian composer Myroslav Volynsky's cantata Господні терези (Divine Scales). Choristers from Ariose, Axios Men's Ensemble, Ukrainian Dnipro Ensemble of Edmonton and Verkhovyna Ukrainian Choir will join Kappella Kyrie for this powerful performance.

