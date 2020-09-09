Kaleido On Tour 2020 Showcase Announced

The program includes performances on rooftops, sides of buildings, back alleys, parks, old spaces, and new spaces.

Every Fall, Kaleido Family Arts Festival is held on historic Alberta Avenue (118 Ave between 90-95 Street). For two and a half days every September, Alberta Avenue comes alive as an environment of creative exploration with performances on rooftops, sides of buildings, back alleys, parks, old spaces, and new spaces.

Of course, this year was different. Kaleido on Tour 2020 is a spontaneous, summer-long celebration of music, art, and magic. All physically distant, all coming to you. Not only is it a wonder to behold, all events are free.

"Kaleido Tour 2020, with our theme Here Comes the Sun, is a safe, fun, response to our need for performance and art," says Kaleido Artistic Director Christy Morin. "It's what you create. We will meet the challenge of spontaneity, just like the season, and our environment."

The main event is Showcase Weekend September 11-13, 2020 on Alberta Avenue. Travelling on trucks, you will enjoy street performers who will show up in a location where everyone can safely watch and enjoy, perform for a limited time, and drive away. As a celebration of 15 Years of Kaleido, Showcase Weekend will involve artists and supporters from the past 15 years both in person and online. Because spontaneity is the key,

Kaleido Tour 2020 encourages everyone to follow their social feeds @KaleidoFestival to learn where the next Series will be, the artist list, or how to arrange a Front Porch Series performance.

