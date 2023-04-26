FLOP! Comes to Edmonton in May

Edmonton will once again become an 'out-of-town tryout' city when a brand new and fully improvised musical called FLOP! premieres in Edmonton before heading Off-Broadway to New York City in the fall. Edmonton's own Ron Pederson (MadTV, Canadian Comedy Award Winner), as well as Ashley Botting (Second City, Because News, What We Do In The Shadows), star in a show where anything can happen based off of audience suggestions.



They are joined by Musical Director Erik Mortimer



FLOP! will make its world premiere at the brand new Rapid Fire Exchange at 10437 83 Ave, and play on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from May 18-28, including a special kids version of the show on May 27th. For tickets visit rapidfiretheatre.com.





It's a FLOP! The playwright quit, there's no sheet music, the choreographer was canceled and the director went into rehab- It's a disaster only an audience can save.

Acclaimed and desperate Improvisers Ashley and Ron scramble to create a miraculous new musical based on your suggestions. The stakes have never been higher as two world-class, award-winning performers risk their reputations and fragile egos in the name of showmanship, hilarity, and the magic of musical theatre.

Don't miss this insane and hilarious choose-your-own-adventure musical, as FLOP! makes its world premiere.