BWW Review: THE 39 STEPS is A Rollicking Comedy-Thriller

Richard Hannay is on the run. What began as an entertaining night out in London spiraled into receiving a cryptic message from a dying German spy, evading police on a moving train, and stumbling through the formidable Scottish Highlands. Based off the 1915 novella of the same name, The 39 Steps is a fast-paced thriller brimming with comedic mayhem and dozens of memorable characters. After its subsequent 1935 film adaptation by Alfred Hitchcock, the classic crime caper went on to receive numerous other iterations including acclaimed theatrical renditions and an upcoming Netflix miniseries starring Benedict Cumberbatch. In the Walterdale Theatre's adaptation of Patrick Barlow's 2005 theatrical parody, the immensely talented cast and crew whisks audiences away on a laugh-out-loud adventure.

The 39 Steps demands directorial finesse and an exceptional small cast, both of which are found here. Under Kristen Finlay's clever direction, upper-crust London and the austere Scottish Highlands are brought to life in minimal and striking detail. A left-hand stall serves as everything from an opulent box at the London Palladium to the cockpit of a doomed airplane, a central window provides an escape hatch more than once, and a bright yellow door enables grand and not-so-grand entrances from dozens of eccentric characters. Various crates and stools are swiftly rearranged to establish different settings, most notably a rickety train's interior and a cramped police car. The most eye-catching features are the splashy orange and gold floor designs executed by Brooke Emberly, Joan Heys Hawkins, Fay Fletcher, Laura Eschak, Brett Lemko, and Phiefer Johnson.

Watching the fast-paced plot unfurl across this whimsical set is riveting from start to finish. As leading man, Richard Hannay, Lucas Anders is thoroughly entertaining, his exaggerated mannerisms and comedic timing earning big laughs. He shares palpable chemistry with Lauren Tamke, who effortlessly portrays doomed German spy, Annabella, besotted farmwife Margaret, and no-nonsense bystander-turned ally, Pamela. Tamke masters each of her three roles, showcasing impressive versatility and command of each of her characters' accents (German, Scottish, and British, respectively).

The supporting cast consists of Samantha Beck, Bradley Bishop, Liam McKinnon, and Rico Pisco, all of whom don the literal multiple hats of dozens of eccentric characters. Beck and Bishop share hilarious banter as kooky Scottish innkeepers, Mr. McGarrigle (Beck) and Mrs. McGarrigle (Bishop). The menacing villain, Professor Jordan, is also portrayed by Bishop while his equally sly wife is played by Beck. Rounding out the performers are Liam McKinnon most notably as the Charlie Chaplin-esque entertainer, Mr. Memory, and Rico Pisco, the cheery assistant to Mr. Memory. The duo also entertains in their brief scene as frazzled airborne pilots in search of the fleeing Hanney. McKinnon and Pisco are likewise involved in the show's silliest scene, in which they and some of the behind-the-scenes crew act as a bleating flock of stubborn sheep.

Hilarious and escapist, The 39 Steps is an outstanding production that is not to be missed. It plays Edmonton's Walterdale Theatre until May 21.

Photo: Scott Henderson, Henderson Images