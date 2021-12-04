BWW Review: A CHRISTMAS CAROL Enchants Edmonton

Theatre fans, rejoice! A Christmas Carol once again takes centre stage at the Citadel Theatre. Adapted from Charles Dickens' 1843 novella, David van Belle's vibrant reimagining unfolds in the early 1950s in a bustling city reminiscent of New York. Brimming with toe-tapping holiday tunes and intricate costumes, it retains the original tale's ghostly overtones while exuding the cinematic trappings of a Golden Age movie musical.

In this rendition, Ebenezer Scrooge (Ted Dykstra) helms a colossal Macy's-esque department store, clad in a pinstriped suit and barking orders at his hapless staff. He wraps up the Christmas Eve closing shift and returns to his drafty apartment only to be haunted by the anguished spectre of his long-dead business partner, Jacob Marley (Julien Arnold). To escape the same inevitable immortal peril, Scrooge must heed Marley's warning (and those of three more visiting spirits) to thaw his icy resolve and become a better man.

As the infamous Scrooge, Ted Dykstra is both formidable and entertaining. His dramatic transformation from miser to merry maker is a joy to watch, his nuanced portrayal ranging from caustic one-liners to eventual expressions of childlike glee. As the other leading player, Patricia Zentilli is sympathetic as Scrooge's overworked employee Mrs. Cratchit, radiating a kind and tough-as-nails persona as a widowed mother struggling to care for five children. Other notable performances include Ruth Alexander as Scrooge's exasperated housekeeper, Mrs. Dilber, Ivy DeGagné as the chipper Tim Cratchit, and John Ullyatt as the hilariously upbeat Ghost of Christmas Present. It is impossible not to smile as the entire cast basks in scenes of almost palpable Yuletide cheer, belting out rousing renditions of classic tunes including It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas and I Want a Hippopotamus for Christmas.

This festive tale unfolds across Cory Sincennes' intricately designed sets, each and every scene immersive and atmospheric. Scrooge's lavish retail empire boasts beautiful displays of Christmas ornaments and nutcrackers, complete with a revolving door leading to the wintry outside world. The production's spooky scenes are brought to life with haunting precision; the fog-swept streets are eerily cinematic while Scrooge's austere quarters amplify the sinister nature of Jacob Marley's visit. Coupled with Leigh Ann Vardy's detailed lighting design, you can nearly feel the gusts of icy wind, the chilly brush of falling snowflakes, and the eventual golden warmth of Christmas morning. Combined with the top-notch performances and Daryl Cloran's insightful direction, the production is an unforgettable experience to be cherished with those you love.

A Christmas Carol plays at the Citadel Theatre until December 23. Masking and proof of vaccination are mandatory for all audience members.

Photo Credit: Illustration by Emily Chu for the Citadel Theatre