BIG STUFF to Launch The Highwire Series At The Citadel Theatre This October

The Citadel Theatre will kick off its 2025/26 Highwire Series with Big Stuff, a funny, tender, and deeply personal theatrical experience created and performed by acclaimed comedy duo Matt Baram (The Umbrella Academy, Painkiller, Cross, The Apprentice) and Naomi Snieckus (Pretty Hard Cases, Mr. D, The Social, Handmaids Tale, Firecracker Departments I'm Also Here)

Part memoir, part comedy, Iunpacks grief through the sentimental weight of objects we carry and the people who help us let them go. Developed through years of improvisational storytelling, Baram and Snieckus bring their real-life chemistry (plus real life marriage!) and emotional depth to a production The Globe and Mail calls “one of those pieces of theatre that will stay with you for the rest of your life.”

Directed by award-winning writer and director Kat Sandler (author of The Candidate and The Party which premiered at the Citadel, Anne of Green Gables (Stratford), and upcoming YAGA on Crave TV), the show has toured across Canadian theatres and is completing a successful run at the Segal Centre in Montreal.

For Baram, this engagement is especially meaningful as it marks his return to his hometown of Edmonton after decades away.

Big Stuff runs October 18 to November 9, 2025, in the Rice Theatre, and is the first production in this season's Highwire Series - a program dedicated to theatrically adventurous productions in the Citadel's most intimate performance space.

An ASL and Deaf Theatre Interpreted and Sensory Informed performance is happening Saturday, November 8, 2025 at 1:30pm. Accessible Performances are happening for every show in the 2025/26 Season with funding provided by the Stollery Charitable Foundation. More information can be found at citadeltheatre.com/accessibility/.