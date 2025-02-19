Alberta Council for the Ukrainian Arts Hosts Pyrogy Dinner Fundraiser

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On Saturday February 22 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Alberta Council for the Ukrainian Arts (ACUA) will be hosting a Pyroghy Dinner in support of Oy Marichka! (Oh Mary!) a Canadian-Ukrainian themed movie while also marking the fourth anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The event includes a special guest performance by tenor Boris Derow and bandurist Oksana Kolomiiec.

Tickets are $30 plus GST with a special price of $15 plus GST for everyone under 12 Years of Age. The dinner will be located in the ACUA Gallery at 10556 110 street Unit 100. Tickets are available through Eventbrite.

To donate to the film please visit oymarichkathemovie.com. Donations to the project will be managed through ACUA.

Oy Marichka! a feature film to be filmed in and around Edmonton is the latest project by Edmonton native and award-winning writer/director Darcia Parada. While romance, hockey and second chances are featured within the film at its heart it is a love story inspired by Parada’s roots and a tribute to her ancestry. Her Ukrainian Grandparents settled in Canada where they made a new home for themselves due to hardships faced in their homeland. All post production will be completed in Ukraine.

