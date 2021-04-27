Broadway In Detroit Announces Dates for 2021-22 Subscription Season

While Disney's Frozen, which was previously announced as part of Broadway In Detroit's 2021-22 season, will be scheduled for a future Detroit engagement, Broadway In Detroit has announced that Disney's The Lion King will return to The Detroit Opera House in early 2022. Performance dates and times will be announced at a future date.

Broadway In Detroit subscriptions for the 2020-21 season have been automatically moved to the 2021-22 Season. Subscribers can review their performance dates and times in their My Broadway In Detroit Ticketmaster account.

"We are very excited to announce dates for the six shows that will make up our 2021-22 season," states Alan Lichtenstein, Broadway In Detroit Executive Director. "Our subscribers and fans can now look forward to the return to Live Broadway performances at the Fisher Theatre. And when our doors open, we will have a comprehensive health and safety plan in place to ensure that our guests, employees, and visiting productions enjoy the best Broadway experience in Detroit from the front doors of our theatres to the wings of our stages."

In addition to the 2021-22 Season Subscription performances, Broadway In Detroit has also announced new dates for the previously postponed performances of two shows from the 2019-2020 season.

Beautiful - The Carole King Musical will now appear at the the Fisher Theatre January 4-9, 2022.

Summer: The Donna Summer Musical will now appear at the Fisher March 8-20, 2022.

Ticketholders for both of these productions have been notified of the change in performance dates. More information on these rescheduled performances is available at BroadwayinDetroit.com/Covid-19-Updates

One of Hollywood's most beloved stories of all time, Pretty Woman: The Musical is brought to life by a powerhouse creative team representing the best of music, Hollywood, and Broadway. Featuring direction and choreography by two-time Tony Award® winner Jerry Mitchell (Hairspray, Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde), an original score by Grammy® winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance ("Summer of '69", "Heaven"), and a book by the movie's legendary director Garry Marshall and screenwriter J.F. Lawton, Pretty Woman: The Musical will lift your spirits and light up your heart.

Featured in the musical is Roy Orbison and Bill Dee's international smash hit song "Oh, Pretty Woman," which inspired one of the most beloved romantic comedy films of all time. Pretty Woman: The Musical delivers on all the iconic moments you remember. Get ready to experience this dazzling theatrical take on a love story for the ages.

Winner of eight 2019 Tony Awards® including Best Musical and the 2020 Grammy® Award for Best Musical Theater Album, Hadestown is the acclaimed new show from celebrated singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell and innovative director Rachel Chavkin (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812/) It is a love story for today... and always.

Hadestown intertwines two mythic tales - that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone - as it invites you on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Mitchell's beguiling melodies and Chavkin's poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love. Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers and singers, Hadestown is a haunting and hopeful theatrical experience that grabs you and never lets go.

Direct from Broadway, the 2019 Tony® nominated Best Play and Pulitzer Prize finalist, What the Constitution Means to Me, by famed writer Heidi Schreck, arrives in Detroit for a strictly limited engagement.

Playwright Heidi Schreck's boundary-breaking play breathes new life into our Constitution and imagines how it will shape the next generation of Americans.

Fifteen year old Heidi earned her college tuition by winning Constitutional debate competitions across the United States. In this hilarious, hopeful, and achingly human new play, she resurrects her teenage self in order to trace the profound relationship between four generations of women and the founding document that shaped their lives.

Schreck's timely and galvanizing play, directed by Oliver Butler, became a sensation off-Broadway last fall before transferring to Broadway where it received two Tony Award® nominations among countless other accolades.

Hairspray, Broadway's Tony Award-winning musical comedy phenomenon that inspired the blockbuster film and live television event, is back on tour! Join 16-year-old Tracy Turnblad in 1960's Baltimore as she sets out to dance her way onto TV's most popular show. Can a girl with big dreams (and even bigger hair) change the world?

Featuring the beloved score of hit songs including "Welcome to the 60's," "Good Morning Baltimore," "It Takes Two," and incorporating "Ladies Choice" from the musical film adaption, Hairspray is "fresh, winning, and deliriously tuneful!" (The New York Times).

This all-new touring production will reunite Broadway's award-winning creative team led by Director Jack O'Brien and Choreographer Jerry Mitchell to bring Hairspray to a new generation of theater audiences. Don't miss this "exhilaratingly funny and warm-hearted musical comedy" (The New Yorker).

An Officer and a Gentleman, based on the Oscar-winning film starring Richard Gere, is a breathtaking production that celebrates triumph over adversity and includes one of the most iconic and romantic endings ever portrayed on screen. Featuring the Grammy Award winning, #1 hit single 'Up Where We Belong', and a score based on the 1980's catalogue of music that gave voice to a generation, the live stage production is a new adaptation by multiple Tony Awards nominee Dick Scanlan (Thoroughly Modern Millie, Everyday Rapture), based on the original screenplay by Douglas Day Stewart. The musical is directed by Scanlan with choreography by Patricia Wilcox (Motown, A Night with Janis Joplin).

Zack Mayo's got smarts and a body built for US Navy pilot boot camp, but he also has too much swagger... until he meets a drill sergeant who's determined to drill his arrogance out of him. Zack finds comfort in the arms of a local factory girl. But it isn't until tragedy befalls a fellow candidate that Zack learns the importance of love and friendship, and finds the courage to be his best self and win the heart of the woman he loves. A sweeping romance that lifts you up where you belong.

Ain't Too Proud is the electrifying, new smash-hit Broadway musical that follows The Temptations' extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. With their signature dance moves and silky-smooth harmonies, they rose to the top of the charts creating an amazing 42 Top Ten Hits with 14 reaching number one.

Nominated for 12 Tony Awards, Ain't Too Proud tells the thrilling story of brotherhood, family, loyalty, and betrayal, as the group's personal and political conflicts threatened to tear them apart during a decade of civil unrest in America.

The unforgettable story of this legendary quintet is set to the beat of the group's treasured hits, including "My Girl," "Just My Imagination," "Get Ready," "Papa Was a Rolling Stone" and so many more.

Written by three-time Obie Award winner Dominique Morisseau, directed by two-time Tony Award winner Des McAnuff (Jersey Boys) and featuring the Tony-winning choreography of Sergio Trujillo (Jersey Boys, On Your Feet!), Ain't Too Proud launches their first national tour to over 50 cities across America.

From the string of pop classics Carole King wrote for the biggest acts in music, to her own life-changing, chart-busting success with Tapestry, BEAUTIFUL takes you back to where it all began-and takes you on the ride of a lifetime.

Featuring over two dozen pop classics, including "You've Got a Friend," "One Fine Day," "Up on the Roof," "You've Lost That Lovin' Feeling," "Will You Love Me Tomorrow," and "Natural Woman," this crowd-pleasing international phenomenon is filled with the songs you remember-and the story you'll never forget.

She was a girl from Boston with a voice from heaven, who shot through the stars from gospel choir to dance floor diva. But what the world didn't know was how Donna Summer risked it all to break through barriers, becoming the icon of an era and the inspiration for every music diva who followed. With a score featuring more than 20 of Summer's classic hits including "Love to Love You Baby," "Bad Girls" and "Hot Stuff," Summer: The Donna Summer Musical is an electric experience and a moving tribute to the voice of a generation.

