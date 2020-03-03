BWW Interview: Mike Tyler of THE NAKED MAGICIANS says Detroit Audiences are in for an Orgy of Magic, Comedy, & Nudity!

Hey Detroit, are you ready for the naughtiest and funniest magic show in world? The Naked Magicians are coming on March 6th and 7th to The Music Hall in Detroit. Following their smash hit 2019 residency at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, The Naked Magicians are returning to the U.S. for a coast-to-coast tour in 2020 and making a stop here this weekend. The Naked Magicians is comprised of Mike Tyler and Christopher Wayne, two of Australia's most famous magicians. It's the perfect show for a date night or the ultimate girl's night out as The Naked Magicians have performed - and undressed - for millions of fans in more than 250 cities and seven countries. The duo will forego top hats and capes for full frontal illusions complete with magic, muscles, and endless laughs or as their website says, "good magicians don't need sleeves and great magicians don't need pants - when we say 'abracadabra,' the audience isn't always looking at our hands." BroadwayWorld Detroit had a chance to catch up with Mike Tyler before he arrives in Detroit to talk about the naughty and funny magic show. Read our mischievous and amusing interview below!

BroadwayWorld Detroit: Can you give our readers a brief background of yourself and how you got into the world of magic?

Mike Tyler: I was interested in magic as a child, but didn't start learning it until I was 21 and a friend suggested I impress a pretty college girl with a magic trick. I failed at the trick and didn't get a second date, but the love of magic stuck around. Not sure what ever happened to that girl... I wonder if she'd date me again now?

How did you meet the other Naked Magician, Christopher Wayne?

We met at a performance of mine when I was a regular "clothed magician." Christopher came up to me after my show with his friends and asked to see some magic up-close. I recognized him as a magician from TV in Australia and did some of my favorite and most amazing trickery - and finished by stealing his watch. We became best mates and a few years after that is when we designed The Naked Magicians together.



Where did the idea of The Naked Magicians come from?

Chris and I were best mates and used to talk about how many magicians still dress (and perform) like magicians from the 1920's with the cheesy stereotypical top hats, capes, and magic wands. We wanted to offer something that had never been done before by taking magic to a different kind of audience such as the girl's night out and gay guys. We figured the best way to do that is combine three simple ingredients that we loved: incredible magic, non-stop naughty jokes, and some "Aussie down under."



If you had to describe the show in five words, what would you say?

Orgy of magic, comedy and nudity. (Okay...that's six.)



Favorite magical memory from a show?

At a show years ago in Brisbane, the lights were very bright on stage and we couldn't see the faces of the audience. It wasn't until towards the end as I was standing naked on stage that the lights came up in the theatre and I noticed Chris' mum sitting 1st row, right in front. She'd been up close the entire show. I still remember her locking eyes with me. I can't look at her the same way since.



Any weird mishaps that make you laugh now that situation is over?

In the first year, I mistakenly had several show props in my carry-on bag before a flight on the day of a show: handcuffs, rope, scissors, and an inflatable doll. I missed my flight after being detained and only arrived at the theatre minutes before show time.



Was there a certain audience that you performed for that surprised you differently than what you expected?

We got booked for a 12 noon show in Fort Lauderdale, Florida a few years back. We walked on stage and the audience was a sea of grey hair. I remember being worried they weren't going to be up for the crazy, naughty party atmosphere of our show. But to our surprise they were one of the wildest crowds ever. That confirmed our belief that everyone has a cheeky side to them - young or old, gay or straight, male or female. This show is the perfect girl's night out, but it has something for everyone over 18.



Do you have a specific routine that you follow to keep fit for your show?

The show is the perfect mix of magic, comedy, and nudity. We want to make sure there's something good to look at when we get naked on stage. We have a rule that we do at least one exercise routine each day to stay in the best shape we can. No one wants to see a tubby magician with their clothes off.



Body positivity is a big social movement and you get on stage every night entertaining audiences in just your skin, what can you say to our readers and your soon to be fans here in Detroit about why loving yourself in your skin important?

Chris and I have gone through different stages of aesthetic fitness and we have different body types. We always strive to be fit and healthy while also being happy in ourselves and not obsessed with pleasing others. We found early on that some people prefer my body and some prefer Chris' and that's okay.



I love that line on your website says, "good magicians don't need sleeves and great magicians don't need pants," it made me laugh and get excited for the show, which I think was exactly the point - bringing me to the final question, why should the people of Detroit be excited for The Naked Magicians to visit and perform for us?

The Naked Magicians has performed in almost 300 cities around the globe: London's West End to Las Vegas and New York. We're the only magic show in history that's taken magic to a naughty place. If you love magic, naughty comedy, or a couple of Aussies getting naked - then the show has something for you. It's a non-stop party atmosphere that you can come to with your partner, girlfriends, or grandma!

For more information and tickets on The Naked Magicians, visit www.BroadwayInDetroit.com.

Connect with Mike Tyler on Twitter at Twitter at @MikeTylerMagic, on Instagram at @miketylermagic, on Facebook at facebook.com/miketylerfan, and www.miketylermagic.com.

Connect with The Naked Magicians on Twitter at @NakedMagicians, on Instagram at @thenakedmagicians, on Facebook at facebook.com/sleevesuppantsdown, and www.nakedmagicians.com.

Connect with Broadway in Detroit on Twitter at @BroadwayDetroit, on Instagram at @Broadwayindetroit, and on Facebook at facebook.com/BroadwayInDetroit.





Related Articles Shows View More Detroit Stories